The decree approved yesterday by the government that provides for the vaccination obligation for all over 50s and other measures that provide for the use of the reinforced green pass for a series of new commercial establishments into force immediately in Italy. The pandemic wave, driven by the Omicron variant, has not yet reached its peak. In yesterday’s covid report the new cases recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours were 189,109 and 231 the deaths signs of shortness of breath. The vaccination campaign, meanwhile, continues: 90% of the population over 12 in the situation of having received at least one dose or having been cured for a maximum of 6 months, 86% of the over 12 population have completed the vaccination cycle and are already 435,197 children who got at least one dose (10.8%; data updated at 07:06 today).