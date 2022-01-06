The decree approved yesterday by the government that provides for the vaccination obligation for all over 50s and other measures that provide for the use of the reinforced green pass for a series of new commercial establishments into force immediately in Italy. The pandemic wave, driven by the Omicron variant, has not yet reached its peak. In yesterday’s covid report the new cases recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours were 189,109 and 231 the deaths signs of shortness of breath. The vaccination campaign, meanwhile, continues: 90% of the population over 12 in the situation of having received at least one dose or having been cured for a maximum of 6 months, 86% of the over 12 population have completed the vaccination cycle and are already 435,197 children who got at least one dose (10.8%; data updated at 07:06 today).
8.20 am – Palermo, once the beds are over, a field hospital was set up in the night
Long lines of ambulances with covid patients in front of the Cervello Hospital in Palermo but the beds are finished and so during the night a field hospital with ten beds was set up. For 14 hours, ambulances were stuck in the emergency room access ramp, with the siren on, and at one o’clock the decision of the field hospital to deal with the emergency. Just yesterday morning the director of the emergency room Tiziana Maniscalchi had raised the alarm inviting the no vax to get vaccinated and not to commit suicide. Then in the course of the day the situation worsened and in the night the field hospital was set up
January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 08:49)
