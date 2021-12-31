The Government has launched the new anti-Covid decree which provides for the zero quarantine for those vaccinated for less than 4 months or with a dose booster and the extension of the Super Green pass almost everywhere (public transport, hotels and fairs). In the stadiums the capacity returns to 50%. Low prices for Ffp2 masks. The Interior Ministry strengthens controls in view of the New Year. Meanwhile, there is a new record of infections in Italy: 126,888 new cases and 156 deaths the data of the bulletin of Thursday 30 December. The positive rate of 11%.