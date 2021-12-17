from



Coronavirus updates on Friday 17 December

On Monday, Veneto, Marche, Liguria and Trentino change color. Today the official in the control room. Infections ever so high since the beginning of the fourth wave. At the European summit, Draghi keeps the point on border tests, even if the leaders are calling for proportionate measures: We have an advantage and we will defend it. Great Britain overwhelmed by Omicron is close to 90 thousand cases. France prohibits entry for those coming from London. In New York, the positives are doubled and outdoor masks are back. Meanwhile, in Italy, the latest bulletin relating to December 16 records 26,109 new cases in Italy and 123 deaths.



8 am – THE POINT ON VACCINATION IN ITALY: 13.6 million recalls, first dose for 15,063 under 11s

I am 104,269,620 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 94.2% of the total of those delivered equal to 110,716,141. what can be read in the vaccine report updated at 06.14 today. Also, they are 15,063 children aged 5-11 vaccinated with one dose: this is 0.41% of the vaccinable population of that age. A result achieved yesterday in the first day of vaccination for children at national level, anticipated only by Lazio which started with the administrations on Wednesday.



7 am – Biden: The Omicron variant will spread more quickly



The president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will begin to spread much faster in the United States. In his message, Biden repeated the call to citizens to get vaccinated or get the booster as soon as possible. The only real protection is getting your dose, the American president warned.



6.30 am – The Guterres (UN) alarm: 40 countries have not vaccinated even 10% of the population



Two months ago, WHO presented a strategy to vaccinate 40% of people in the world by the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022. A few days before the deadline, however, 98 countries have not been able to reach the year-end target, 40 have not yet even been able to vaccinate 10% of their population. In low-income nations, less than 4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and vaccination rates in high-income countries are 8 times higher than in African ones. this is the alarm raised by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.