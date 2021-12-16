from Elisa Messina

Coronavirus updates from Thursday 16 December

Today a summit of the European Council which also talks about the decision taken by Italy, through the order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza of new restrictions on arrivals in Italy: quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated people and swabs for those immunized. The EU seeks a shared line on the rules of arrivals and departures.

Great Britain records the record number of over 59 thousand infections and faces the spread of the Omicron variant.

Vaccinations for children aged 5-11 start today throughout Italy. Meanwhile, in Italy, the latest bulletin relating to Wednesday 15 December records 23,195 new cases in Italy and 129 deaths.

10.15 – Locatelli (Css), vaccinated swab for access to major events a hypothesis



According to Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee, the possible introduction of the mandatory swab also for vaccinated people to access major events is a hypothesis to be considered if the epidemiological situation were to worsen. Interviewed with Skytg24, the president of the CSS reiterated that the advantage that has been accumulated by our country must be protected and, above all, the lives of Italians must be protected.

10.13 – Gimbe, in 7 days 2.9 million third doses and 238 thousand prime



Also according to the monitoring of the Gimbe foundation, the number of people who received the first dose of the anti Covid vaccine increased by 5.8% in 7 days: from 6 to 12 December they were 236,000 compared to 223,116 the previous week. But the third doses increased above all: they were 2.9 million, 8.8% more than the previous week. administration of third doses, a hard core of non-vaccinated people.

10.03 – Gimbe, over 250 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in 26 provinces



In 26 Italian provinces the incidence of infections from Covid-19 exceeds 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. While in all the Regions, with the exception of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Molise and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, there is a percentage increase in new cases: from 4.4% in Abruzzo to 94.8% in Basilicata. This is the picture that emerges from the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 8-14 December 2021.

9.56 am – Israel extends the ban on entry to foreigners to 29/12



Israel, in the containment measures of Omicron, extended the ban on entry into the country for foreigners until midnight on December 29th. He also confirmed Britain and Denmark `red countries. The ministry of health added to the red list: France, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. It is possible – according to the media – that the US will soon be included in the red list. According to the current rules, for Israelis returning from these countries – even vaccinated ones – there is a requirement to have a molecular swab before departure and upon arrival and a 7-day quarantine.

9.56 – Costa: Under 5 vaccine possible by the end of March

We are confident that the vaccine for children under the age of 5 will arrive by the end of March. We look forward to the work of science, which every day provides us with the right weapons to fight the pandemic. This was stated by Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa, who spoke live on UnoMattina.

9.44 am – France, from Saturday non-essential trips to and from the UK stop



France will ban non-essential travel to and from the UK from Saturday in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government announced today.

9.44 – Locatelli: outdoor masks concrete hypothesis if the situation worsens



Insert the obligation of outdoor masks during the Christmas period? This is a concrete hypothesis in the event that the epidemiological data of Covid-19 infections should continue to grow. To say Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Cts and president of the Css at SkyTg24. Some mayors have already considered and adopted it, as did Gori in some areas of Bergamo, he adds. To say that the vaccine alone is not enough simplified – he says – I agree with the non-pharmacological measures that make an important contribution to containing the viral spread, such as masks, spacing and ventilation of the premises.