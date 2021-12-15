The CDM extends the anti-Covid state of emergency until 31 March. The new decree also provides for the super Green pass in the white zone: activities such as indoor restaurants, cinemas and discos are forbidden to non-vaccinated people. In an order by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza the tightening on arrivals in Italy: obligation of quarantine for unvaccinated and swab for those who are immunized. But the EU asks for explanations. Today in Lazio the first vaccinations for children aged 5-11. The US exceeds 800,000 deaths. Meanwhile, in Italy, the latest bulletin for Tuesday 14 December records 20,677 new cases in Italy and 120 deaths.

8.20 – Death threats to Prime Minister Saxony, police in action



The German police have launched an operation in the city of Dresden over the death threats that the premier of the Land of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, received from a no vax group. There have been statements by some members of the group that suspect possible possession of weapons, police explained in a statement. Saxony has experienced a boom in infections in the last month and Kretschmer has repeatedly stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

8.12 – The US exceeds 800 victims, Biden: Please get vaccinated



The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic, has exceeded 800,000 victims from Covid-19. This is confirmed by the Johns Hopkins University website. Dem leaders of the House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, as well as the Republican leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, and other members of Congress observed a minute of silence on the steps of the Capitol. As we commemorate 800,000 American deaths from Covid-19, we must remember all those we have lost and pray for their loved ones, especially during the holiday season. Please get vaccinated and get a booster. We will defeat Covid-19 and move forward, together, as one nation, US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. 8.10 am – Sanofi-Gsk, preliminary positive results for the vaccine



Sanofi and GSK announced that a single boosting dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate results in strong immune responses. Preliminary results from the VAT0002 clinical trial, they point out in a note, show that the dose increased antibodies nine to 43 times, regardless of the vaccine previously received and for all age groups tested. The booster was well tolerated, with a similar safety profile to currently approved Covid-19 vaccines, they point out. The study will continue, with results expected in the first quarter of 2022. These preliminary data show that we have a strong booster candidate, whatever primary vaccine we receive, said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur.

8.00 – The point on vaccines



103,104,085 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 97.2% of those delivered equal to 106,054,901, of which 74,158,460 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 18,506,688 by Moderna, 11,544. 633 of Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca and 1,845,091 of Janssen. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 45.975.355 equal to 85.12% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the commissioner structure for the health emergency, updated at 06:18 today. The total of 369,724 healed from a maximum of 6 months, 0.68% of the over 12 population. 12,563,534 additional / booster doses were then administered to 61.44% of the population potentially subject to such administrations , who have completed their vaccination cycle for at least five months. 47,696,102 have received at least one dose of vaccine, equal to 88.31% of the over 12 population. of the population over 12.

