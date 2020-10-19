Coronavirus The lack of exercise for many people is deepening now that several sports are not dared to be practiced – Experts advise on how to maintain fitness

Home training is worthwhile, the doctor of physical education emphasizes. At its best, it is as effective as a gym workout.

Coronavirus forces us to come up with something new. Exceptional time also makes its mark on how we spend our free time.

If the epidemic is in the region in the acceleration phase, high – risk indoor hobby activities should be discontinued. During the spreading phase, all adult group activities should be discontinued.

It is clear, then, that the situation is also hampered by people on the move. Team play is reduced, and you don’t have to bother to go to the gym, swimming pool or gym class.

At the same time, the amount of daily exercise may shrink as more and more people work from home. How would you inspire yourself to work out at home? And is outdoor exercise beneficial for muscle condition?

Doctor of Physical Education and Docent of the National Defense University Jani Vaara believes that the epidemic will have a dual effect.

Especially in the spring, some teleworkers became enthusiastic about increasing exercise in our daily lives by going on a jogging path or training at home.

When the evenings start to blur earlier and the meter shows minus degrees, the situation may be different.

Specialist in sports medicine Klaus Köhler Helsinki Sports Physician’s Office adds that during the Korona period, people’s various exercise habits have become even more pronounced.

“A lot of movers might move even more when there is nothing else to do. Less people move even less, ”Köhler sums up.

In previous recommendations, there was a 10-minute time limit for exercise, but today it is not. Thus, exercise can be divided into very small parts.­

Significant and the broad change is also a reduction in utility exercise.

“Teleworking eliminates movement that the individual may not even notice. Many have cycled or walked to work, and even in the workplace, movement can come naturally, for example for lunch, ”says Vaara.

Danger encourages this to be compensated by stopping work.

“At least every hour and a half, the butt should be lifted off the bench and set in motion.”

“Equally, you can go for a walk or bike ride in the morning on an imaginary commute and only then start the day. And the same thing in the afternoon when you finish work, ”Danger adds.

“ According to the recommendations, it would be good for an adult to include at least 150 minutes of brisk exercise or exercise each week.

Basic exercise recommendations according to Danger, it is also worth keeping during the Corona period.

Alternatively, you can also exercise with harder power and faster 75 minutes a week.

In addition to endurance, you should exercise to develop and maintain muscle fitness a couple of times a week. In other words, for example, to make two half-hour exercise for short circuit or exercises a week.

“Even short-term exercise is a plus. If the comparison of two 15-minute exercise period, and one half hour period, they appear to have no difference. “

“ An effective workout can be quite simple.

If the focus is specifically on middle-aged office workers, Vaara recommends emphasizing training that develops muscle fitness.

“As we age, muscle mass begins to decline, which can have negative effects on functioning. That’s why it’s worth doing muscle training, even if you can’t get to the gym. ”

The danger also emphasizes that an effective workout can be quite simple.

“At its smallest, you can take a break from work, walk a couple of meters from the plane and squat. Especially single leg squats are heavy. ”

The second button selection is a general movement, which, as the name implies, is holistic in its effects.

The movement starts from a standing position, from which you squat, jump to the push-up position, do the push-up and get back upright.

“This can be varied into different sets with a break in between. Exercise genuinely causes the whole body to become exhausted. ”

“ “I encourage you to think about whether you could go outside other than on the plains.”

What about that outdoor exercise then? There is a comforting message to anyone who is starting or maintaining their fitness.

“Basically, you can say that no matter how you move, it is possible to develop both strength and endurance,” he sums up.

In other words, walking and running can be effective for muscle condition as well.

“If you are a person who already has a sports background, I encourage you to think about whether you could go outside other than on the plains,” Vaara says.

For example, uphill bets are a good option for this. Or you can put a little weight on the backpack or grab a bra to enhance your workout.

“Then just on the jogging path or the stairs.”

“ “It’s good to start moderately enough.”

Klaus Köhler also recalls that too rapid a start and abrupt change can easily lead to injuries.

“If changed circumstances force you to enter new or unfamiliar forms of exercise and sports than you are used to, it’s a good idea to start with moderation.”

After this, the amount of training can be increased little by little once the body has gotten used to it.

“Otherwise, you can continue to move efficiently, healthily and safely despite the restrictions,” Köhler concludes.

Simple home workout

Repeat each movement 10 to 30 times, with a longer recovery phase in between, which can take two to five minutes. You can repeat the series several times.