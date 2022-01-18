Coronavirus The labor market preparedness group is considering corona subsidies on Tuesday night

Employers’ organizations are hoping that co-determination negotiations and notice periods for layoffs will be speeded up.

Ministries, a “labor market preparedness group” consisting of representatives of the authorities and the world of work will meet on Tuesday evening after the government’s corona meeting to discuss the corona subsidies decided by the government last Friday.

In addition to the business support package, the government decided to reimburse the unemployment benefit of entrepreneurs and to abolish the deductible dates for unemployment insurance for employees.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) Support for business, workers and culture will be on the agenda on Tuesday.

In addition, it is discussed what other working life measures the participants consider necessary in the current corona epidemic.

He was the first to report on the readiness group meeting Democrat.

Employers The organizations representing the group, such as the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK and the Finnish Entrepreneurs, have been disappointed that there is no promise to speed up the co-operation negotiations and notice periods for layoffs, although otherwise the government’s support decisions have been collected praise.

Manager Janne Makkula At the meeting on Tuesday evening, Suomen Yrittäjit will propose that both the notice period for layoffs and the negotiation period be reduced from 14 days to five.

In that case, according to Makkula, the state should ensure that the employee’s loss of earnings is compensated, even if the notice period is shortened.

“It should also be possible to lay off temporary employees,” says Makkula.

Working life The “high-level working group” was set up in the first interest rate spring of 2020. At that time, swift action was needed to secure the functioning of the labor market when layoffs and even redundancies threatened.

At that time, a comprehensive interest rate crisis package was prepared, which included a number of measures to reduce employment costs, make labor law more flexible and improve social security for workers made redundant or laid off.

The contingency group has not met regularly and has no actual decision-making power.

In addition to labor market organizations, the group includes officials from ministries and, for example, the Association of Finnish Municipalities.