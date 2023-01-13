Coronavirus | The “kraken” variant of the coronavirus has been observed for the first time in Finland

According to THL, the first detection of the XBB.1.5 variant has been made in Finland.

Omikron’s XBB.1.5 subline was first observed in October 2022 in the United States.

The Department of Health and Welfare announced the matter on Friday morning.

THL’s leading expert Carita Savolainen-Kopra says in the announcement that the finding of that variant was expected.

“Viruses of the XBB.1.5 subline are estimated to be susceptible to infection, and like the omikro variants currently circulating in Finland, XBB.1.5 effectively evades immune protection. At the moment, however, it is not known to cause a more serious disease than other omicron virus variants, and vaccine protection against serious disease has remained excellent regardless of the variants,” says Savolainen-Kopra.

