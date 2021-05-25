Coronavirus The Japanese government assures that the Tokyo Olympics will be held

The Japanese government recently responded to an advisory Japanese tourism warning issued by U.S. authorities on Monday over the corona situation.

Tokyo the organizers of the summer olympics and the japanese authorities assured on Tuesday that their faith in the realization of the Games will remain unshakable.

The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it is urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan.

The Japanese border is already closed to almost all foreigners.

According to the Japanese government, the tightening of travel restrictions will not affect the organization of the Olympics.

“We understand that the United States will continue to take a positive stance on the organization of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics,” a spokesman for the Japanese government said. Katsunobu Kato said.

Kato added that Japanese authorities have been told that tightened Japanese tourism warnings over the U.S. koruna will have no effect on U.S. Olympic team plans.

The organizers of the Tokyo Games assure that they will work to ensure the safety of the Olympics and the teams participating in them.

In Japan there are about 12,000 crown-related deaths. By international comparison, the country has survived the pandemic reasonably, but Japan is experiencing a fourth wave of the disease, which is why the government has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, among other places.

The Summer Olympics, canceled last year, are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 23 to 8. August.