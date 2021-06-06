The Cordovan epidemiologist and infectologist Hugo pizzi (MP 54.101) assured that the latest research on coronavirus vaccines provided revealing data and highlighted that “many studies” support that people who have contracted the disease and are vaccinated after their recovery, are left with “permanent immunity”.

“Studies on vaccines left us with several answers; Research was done on the Russian vaccine and it was concluded that when vaccinated with a single dose of Sputnik V, and the amount of antibodies produced by these people is evaluated, that population is protected up to 85%“said the specialist, who added that with the second dose,” it reaches 99.56% of the coverage. “

In statements to the radio program Things as they are, led by Clarín journalist Pablo de León and on Radio Con Vos, the specialist indicated that in another report that was made it is inferred that the person who suffered from the COVID-19 disease, if he is vaccinated after his recovery, when it is already stable, harmonious and generated antibodies, -and there are many studies that support it-, remains with permanent immunity”.

“When a person gets sick, what enters the body are millions and millions of particles of the entire virus, which the patient may die or recover,” explained Pizzi, who added that when the patient recovers “produces a series of antibodies that remain in the marrow, in different lymphocytes and so on, this is called immune memory“.

According to the health professional, “when that person is vaccinated, a fragment, a piece of the virus, the ‘crown’ or protein S, is applied to him, and there the body jumps, reaffirms the immune memory and the famous lymphocytes are always imprisoned to identify the same virus at any time, forever ”.

The finding is considered fundamental by specialists and that is why, according to Pizzi, that “It is not the same whether or not you had the disease” of the coronavirus. “What remains in the body is an immune memory and that is reaffirmed when it is vaccinated,” he remarked.

Regarding the adverse effects of the vaccine, the infectologist clarified that there is still no “details of undesirable effects”. Personally, he explained that two people were vaccinated and died, but clarified that “they were cases that had not had immunity and also had previous health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease.”

“Being vaccinated is an important peace of mind”stressed the specialist, who considered that the percentage of people who now believe in vaccination in general has grown. “When in September 2020, many polls said not to be vaccinated. Now 90% say yes to vaccinate, the issue is when they ask if they would be vaccinated with anyone. And there they already have their cares. I always defended the Russian vaccine ”, he transmitted.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday 456 deaths and 23,627 new cases of coronavirus. In this way, the country already counts 80,867 deaths and 3,939,024 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The occupation in intensive care of patients with Covid-19 in the national territory reached a record with 7,731 occupied beds, 51% more than the maximum of 2020; while the curve of daily positives had a slight decrease, especially if the date of onset of symptoms is taken into account.

Between May 12 and June 3, the occupation of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of patients with coronavirus increased every day compared to the previous one, reaching an increase of 42% in this period, going from 5,394 to 7,698 the last Thursday.

GRB