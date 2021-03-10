Coronavirus The infection situation in Turku is deteriorating rapidly: “People’s attitudinal differences have become clear during the Korona period,” says the chief physician

More than 60 per cent of the infections are from the British virus variant.

10.3. 17:55 | Updated 10.3. 18:37

Turku and the coronavirus situation in Southwest Finland has deteriorated significantly in a couple of weeks. Last week, more than 300 new coronavirus infections were detected in Turku. The highest one-day infection rate was over 70.

On Wednesday, 55 new infections were reported in Turku.

“Due to the situation, the state-instructed confinement must be taken particularly seriously in order to reduce the number of infections,” the doctor responsible for infectious diseases Jutta Peltoniemi said at a briefing on Wednesday morning.

The incidence rate in Turku was over 311 on Wednesday, which means that the incidence is now higher than in Espoo (264).

There are about 1,200 Turku residents in quarantine.

Senior physician Esa Rintala Turku University Central Hospital says that the deterioration of the corona situation is due to many factors, such as the end of ski holidays.

The single biggest cause is related to virus modification. The majority of new infections in the hospital district of Southwest Finland are now of the British virus variant, which is more easily transmitted.

“The virus variant is found in at least 60 percent of the positive samples and is becoming a mainstream virus. The more susceptible virus variant is also reflected in the deteriorating epidemic situation in the whole country, ”says Rintala.

The virus is now spreading, especially in family and close circles. In Turku, infections have started to grow rapidly twice before. On both occasions, infections were found in large numbers in the foreign-speaking population.

Infections are now found in large numbers in the general population.

Infections have also been reported in workplaces, such as the Turku shipyard.

“We can’t know for sure if the yard’s infections have spread to families, but it’s possible,” Rintala estimates.

Infection tracing is hampered by the fact that an increasing proportion of infection events cannot be identified.

“A sick person doesn’t know where he’s got the coronary infection. When he gets sick, then the family members also get sick, ”Peltoniemi says.

About the people of Turku about 11 percent have already received a coronavirus vaccine, and now those in another risk group are eligible for increases.

Last week, a pilot project was launched in Turku, in which the Leila robot automatically sends SMS invitations to different age groups for vaccination. First, the robot has sent invitations to 78-year-olds and within a week text messages will be sent to 77-year-olds.

In Southwest Finland strict restrictive measures are now in place. In Turku, for example, inspectors carry out inspections in commuter buses in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act. Among other things, they monitor the level of hygiene of buses.

“In public transport, it is important that spaces and surfaces intended for passenger use are cleaned regularly. It is really important to use a face mask when you are in a public transport, because it is difficult to keep distances there, ”says Peltoniemi.

However, inspectors will not start removing unmasked passengers from buses, they can only instruct on the use of masks.

“There is a strong mask recommendation for buses in Turku, but there is no mask requirement in Finland. Current legislation cannot eliminate an unmasked passenger, ”says Peltoniemi.

Turku the highest infection rates were measured in December. That’s when the situation eased due to restrictions and the Christmas holidays.

Esa Rintala believes that the current restrictive measures can reduce the number of infections, but a lot depends on people’s own behavior.

“If people would just implement restrictions and guidelines. Unmasked people are still visible in shops, for example. The attitudinal differences of the people have become clear during the Korona period. Some people care about other people, and some people don’t care, ”Rintala says.