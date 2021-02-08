Coronavirus The infection chief considers the cluster of infection at the battery factory in northern Sweden to be a risk – more than 20 British variant infections have been detected at the factory, a more severe virus may have spread to Finland

More than 200 Finns work on the construction site of the battery factory, where there was a large contagion. In Finland, 20 infections received from the factory and four further infections have now been diagnosed.

In Northern Finland It is now being monitored with concern how much Finland is affected by the infection cluster at the construction site of the Northvolt battery plant in Skellefteå, northern Sweden.

It has also involved cases of a more contagious British virus variant. The entire Västerbotten region has seen a rapid increase in infections in recent weeks.

Infection Chief of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broas considers the situation to be a real risk. There were 150 positive cases at the factory. About 30 cases of the British virus variant have been found and analyzed.

In the afternoon, the Swedish and Finnish hospital districts held a meeting to discuss further action in the situation. According to Broaks, the meeting revealed that the vast majority of the cases analyzed are British.

Thus, a more contagious virus may have ended up in Finland across the border with Finnish workers.

The factory employs about 1,100 people, of whom about 200 are Finns. Last week, less than 200 of them came back to Finland, 40 of whom have taken a corona test.

“So far in Finland, we have identified 20 primary infections that have been obtained from the factory. People who have been working there and become infected. There are currently four follow-up infections, that is, individuals who have received it from a factory employee in a close circle, ”Broas told HS on Monday afternoon after four o’clock.

According to Broaks, the northern hospital districts of Finland – Lapland, Western Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia – in whose territory most infections are located are now closely connected. In addition, positive cases have also been reported in the Vaasa region, Päijät-Häme, Hus region and Pirkanmaa.

Within a week, it will be clear whether the infections are a British virus variant or a common coronavirus.

A recruitment event for the Skellefteå battery plant was held in Raahe in October 2019.­

“Risk is great when the factory has such a wide discovery of British variants, ”he says.

The problem has been that at first the coronavirus test may show negative in a factory screening, but after three, the result is positive, he notes.

“When a virus variant is suspected, it’s important to take an entry test when you enter the country and then retake the three-day test,” Broas says.

According to him, it is now essential to reach all employees who have come to Finland from the factory. Sixteen Finnish companies work at the factory and all but one company has already been reached, Broas says.

The names of the employees are known for the purpose of tracing infectious diseases and they have therefore largely been contacted. They are urged to take tests, stay at home and have been told that they will be contacted soon by the infectious disease authority.

At the factory there are still a few dozen Finns, but otherwise many companies have stopped working there so far.