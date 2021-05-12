Coronavirus The Indian authorities tuned the Ganges River network for the bodies of those who died of coronary heart disease

Bihar state authorities installed the net after the bodies of more than 70 people were found in the river.

In India authorities have tuned a net into the Ganges River to stop the bodies of people who died of covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus and thrown into the river.

The network was set up by the authorities of the state of Bihar in northern India on the border of Bihar and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh into the river after the bodies of 71 people were spotted in the river earlier this week.

News agency for AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC locals who reported the matter estimated that the bodies had been thrown into the river because the poorest Indians could not afford to cremate their dead relatives. Another possibility is that local crematoria simply will not have time to deal with the rush of the dead.

Biharin Minister of Regional Affairs for Water Resources Sanjay Kumar wrote on Twitter that the Bihar government is suffering from both the tragedy facing the dead and the damage to the Ganges River. River monitoring has now been stepped up.

According to Kumar, the bodies belonged to people who had died four or five days earlier.

AFP reports that bodies were also found in the river in Gahmar, Uttar Pradesh. The bodies of 25 people were found in Gahmar.

In India more than 250,000 people had died of covid-19 disease, according to Wednesday’s data. On Wednesday alone, more than 348,000 new infections were reported in the previous day.

Many experts estimate that the data recorded do not tell the truth and that the figures are in fact much higher. This is because few hospitals in poor areas are long distances away and their chances of keeping a record of cases are poor anyway.

