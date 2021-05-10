Coronavirus The incidence rate of coronary infections in Salo overtook Helsinki and leads to statistics – “In families, the coronavirus spreads like wildfire”

A considerable number of corona infections have been diagnosed in Salo recently. The disease has spread especially in families and schools.

Salossa In the last two weeks, relatively more coronavirus infections have been diagnosed than anywhere else in Finland. Infections have been particularly prevalent in the under-12 and over-20 age groups.

Chief physician responsible for infectious diseases in the salon Kaisa Ellän according to the figures, there are a lot of further infections in families and those close to them.

Ellä says that all those close to those with coronavirus disease have been tested, even if they are asymptomatic. Mass testing at a few sites found several asymptomatic or asymptomatic coronary infections.

“In families, the coronavirus spreads like wildfire,” Ellä says.

Salossa restrictions have been set in the same way as elsewhere in Southwest Finland. Salo’s corona vaccination coverage is also high: up to 41.4 percent of the population has already received the first dose. The corresponding figure for the whole of Finland is 34.9 per cent.

According to Ellä, the increase in the number of infections in the city is not related to any single source, but is due to the fact that there have been many infections since Easter week.

“It’s been rumored all along that the situation has gotten better, which is why people are no longer so worried. People are a little tired too early to maintain coronary discipline. ”

Ellä suspects that Salo’s worsening situation may also be due in part to the susceptible British variant.

Previous In recent weeks, the coronavirus has spread in Salo, especially among young people, and last Wednesday, 7th-8th graders and high schools switched to distance education. Due to corona infections, an entire elementary school and one group of kindergartens have been quarantined.

On Monday, the city will assess whether primary school grades 4–6 should also be completed. and high school grade 9. to move to distance learning.

Sports facilities are also closed to all but primary school children and younger children.