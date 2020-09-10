Older people are particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, should new health security measures be applied to them? Those concerned are very divided. When you ask an elderly passer-by what he thinks of this hypothesis, he answers tit for tat: “That people should be left alone, that I am old enough. If I were to die of the coronavirus, I would die of the coronavirus.”

Same story with an elderly lady: “We are free to run the risk we take or not. We have no orders to receive from anyone.” The President of the Scientific Council, Jean-Michel Delfraissy, however, advises those over 60 to isolate themselves as much as possible. However, we know the ravages of isolation among the elderly. The confinement was very trying for them. In an establishment in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), residents are still only entitled to one hour of visits per week. To take away this right from them would be to cut them off dramatically from their loved ones.

