Coronavirus The House of Commons of the British Parliament asks Prime Minister Johnson why he did not tell him everything about the celebrations at his official residence – Live

The Partygate has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, but the position of Prime Minister is anything but secured.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson will have to grill in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday as MPs return from the Easter break. Johnson was fined last week for a party at his official residence during the time of the corona restrictions.

MPs wonder from Johnson why he has repeatedly claimed in his previous reports that there were no breaches of interest rate restrictions, or at least he was unaware of the breaches.

If Johnson is seen as deliberately misleading Parliament, he may be required to resign, as the opposition has already done.

Ukraine however, the war and Johnson’s determined support for the country opposing the attack have led many of the Conservatives who have previously called for his resignation to return to Johnson and state that now is not the time to change prime minister.

Johnson has also made several openings in domestic politics as the rapid rise in the cost of living worries the British.

Prime Minister however, the future is not secured as police continue to investigate the scandal known as the partygate. There are dozens of alleged violations of corona regulations under investigation.

If Johnson gets more fines for partygateing, and especially if the Conservatives do poorly in next month’s local election, Johnson’s position could be at stake again.