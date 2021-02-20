Coronavirus The Helsinki Metropolitan Area is preparing to introduce Article 58d of the Communicable Diseases Act, which will introduce new obligations and controls for all customer premises

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area is currently preparing for the introduction of Article 58d of the Communicable Diseases Act. This means that the regional government will start monitoring the obligations related to the avoidance of close contacts at the customer premises.

Parliament adopted on Friday in plenary a new law on communicable diseases. Presidential approval is still required before the law enters into force. In practice, the law can enter into force on a very fast schedule.

Mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä said on Thursday at the Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group that the metropolitan area is preparing for the introduction of Article 58d of the Act and that public and private actors should also prepare for it.

What does this mean in practice?

In general At national level, the new law seeks to strengthen the capacity of local and regional authorities to take proactive and rapid action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The aim is also to safeguard the carrying capacity of the social and health care system. Most of the changes are only temporary in relation to the coronavirus epidemic.

In practice, the aim is to transfer more responsibility for corona safety from the customer to the operator.

That is, instead of relying on the person doing the trade to take care of the cleaning of the hands and the safety gaps, it is assumed that the trader makes these things possible.

The entry into force of the new law means, in principle and automatically, that certain basic requirements will enter into force in all public and private customer premises, regardless of size. This is like the first step.

These facilities include, for example, shops, hairdressers, gyms and health centers. The restaurants will not be affected by the reforms, but their own preparations are underway for their restrictions.

According to the new Infectious Diseases Act, customer premises must have the option of cleaning hands with a hand washing point or hand glove, cleaning and surface cleaning must be intensified and customer premises must be located sufficiently sparsely. In addition, there should be clear instructions on how to clean your hands, use masks and keep safety distances.

Infectious Diseases Act on step 2, according to Article 58 d mentioned at the beginning of the story.

In order to reach this level, certain criteria must be met: for example, the incidence of infections must be at least 25 per 100 thousand inhabitants in fourteen days, and it must be difficult to trace infections.

In addition, the section can only apply to activities involving more than 10 people indoors and more than 50 people in a confined outdoor space, such as a disc tray.

In practice, the required criteria are currently met. The application of Article 58d means that a decision of a regional administrative authority (avi) or a municipality obliges private and public operators to act in such a way that it is actually possible to avoid close contacts.

This can be done, for example, by limiting customer locations or numbers. In addition, a written plan of action is required. In practice, for example, the gym has to come up with ways for two treadmill runners not to end up spreading sweat and splashes on top of each other.

Grades 1-2 of the Communicable Diseases Act also apply to religious communities. If a community fails to comply with its obligations, a periodic penalty payment may be imposed on it. Closing, on the other hand, is not possible.

Crossfit entrepreneur Antti Akonniemi has closely followed the notification of the corona situation to the authorities. The threat is the possible closure of sports venues.

“What has amazed me the most is what is meant by a gym. We have 2,500 square meters and high space. Ventilation works well and safety distances have been maintained. ”

The crossfit hall in Herttoniemi, founded by Akonniemi in the spring, temporarily closed its doors completely. Now there are group lessons running around the gym and members can come to train on their own.

Corona measures have been taken into account, for example, in disinfection and strict adherence to safety distances. The hall can accommodate a maximum of 20 people at a time.

“I understand that if there is a small hall and there is no coach on site, then safety distances may not be realized.”

In stores monitoring compliance with the recommendations is more challenging as customers move around the premises on their own.

Operating as a K-retailer in Kauklahti Erkki Zaiedmanin According to him, the most common wish from customers these days is that there should be a mask for shops.

The new Communicable Diseases Act and the obligations it entails do not frighten the trader.

“For those of us who have been at this forefront of bringing similar practices, it doesn’t feel bad. Health goes first. ”

Already in the spring, there was a debate about whether every customer should take a shopping cart, Zaideman says. This would limit the number of customers and automatically create greater distances between customers. However, this has not yet been tried in practice.

Currently, there are numerous hand disinfection points available to customers. According to Zaideman, handwashing points in store lobbies, on the other hand, are not popular with customers.

Infectious Diseases Act the third stage is the so-called barrier level. It means the categorical closure of certain sports and leisure facilities.

The criteria for moving to the three levels are that previous measures have not been sufficient to prevent the spread of the disease. In addition, the incidence must be at least 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days, there are problems in tracing infections and there is a risk that medical care will be significantly strained.

Any obligations imposed must also always be necessary to combat the epidemic.

Which places will then be closed? In its proposal, the Board has precisely defined the venues: these include, for example, all indoor sports facilities related to group or contact activities, public saunas, dance and choir singing venues, indoor playgrounds, zoo interiors and public lounges in shopping malls.

What about if the operator does not comply with the law?

In that case, the avi or the municipality can issue a correction order, if necessary with a penalty payment. If this does not work, the AVI or the municipality may order the farm to be closed for a maximum of one month at a time.

Hanna Lainetta, the liaison manager of the City of Helsinki’s corona preparation, has been interviewed for the story.