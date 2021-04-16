Coronavirus The Helsinki couple is preparing for their summer wedding, but at the same time is preparing to postpone it: “It is not yet known whether there will be time to lift the gathering restrictions”

Do you already dare to trust that you can celebrate weddings and birthdays in the summer? Wedding restaurants have already been booked, but for other parties, many do not want to lock their reservation.

The people of Helsinki Suvi Petsalo, 26, and Hannu Salminen, 32, are getting married in June. The wedding will be held in Jyväskylä, because the couple met there.

“Or let’s see how it goes here now,” Petsalo says.

Jyväskylä is currently in the process of accelerating the coronavirus epidemic. The number of participants in public events and general meetings is limited to ten people until at least the end of April.

The government’s goal is to gradually dismantle current coronavirus restrictions toward the summer. In April, the exceptional conditions would end and, among other things, the restaurants would open with customer seat and square restrictions. In May, public spaces such as libraries would already be opened, and outdoor activities for children and young people could begin. In the summer, gathering restrictions would be relaxed.

Coronation situation has brought with it uncertainty for those preparing for weddings as well. Suvi Petsalo and Hannu Salminen have sent guests “save the date” cards before the turn of the year, but they have not yet mailed the actual invitations.

“It is exciting whether the corona situation will improve by the beginning of June. Although the situation in Central Finland is currently better than here, it is not yet known whether there will be time to lift the restrictions on gatherings and whether it is safe to organize the wedding, ”says Petsalo.

Secretary of State Henrik Haapajärvi estimated to HS about a week ago that a party in the summer may already be possible.

“I would assume that by the July side we will already be at a stage where private events could be organized in a safe manner,” he commented.

However, the Board’s preparations did not seek answers to detailed forms of celebration, Haapajärvi said. Whether it is worth holding a party is influenced more by the regional disease situation than by the nature of the party.

Petsalo and Salminen hope that about a hundred guests could be invited to the wedding. If the corona situation so requires, the couple has considered two options: pruning the guest list and moving the party.

“We prefer to move the wedding. The pruning would be so uncertain, because we can’t know in advance whether, for example, 30 or 50 people should gather at the beginning of June, ”says Petsalo.

Although it would be enough to announce the transfer to the party venue on a two-week schedule, Petsalo does not want to leave the decision to the chalk lines. The couple will probably make the decision as early as the turn of April-May. The more likely the wedding would move into early fall.

“Then the coronary situation could be better thanks to vaccinations.”

Petsalo says that he was particularly excited about whether his grandparents could be invited to the wedding with confidence. Now the grandparents of both have already received coronary vaccines.

“Back last fall, when I was excited to start planning my wedding, I thought it would be weird if the visitors had masks on and had to keep safety intervals. At the moment, those things wouldn’t even matter, as long as I could get all my dear guests to the place, ”says Petsalo.

“When the corona epidemic hits significant moments in your own life, it feels really disgusting. Still, it has to be said that we are lucky that the wedding can be postponed. There are parties like benches or student parties, to which this does not apply in the same way. ”

Next summer may be a honeymoon after last summer, and it has also been noticed by Hannu Salminen and Suvi Petsalo. Two of Salminen’s bestmen will be married next summer. Petsalo has two acquaintances who moved on from last summer.­

Restaurant company CEO of Noho Partners Battery Vikström according to the summer, a record number of weddings are promised. In Helsinki’s Restaurant NJK, Särkänlinna, Kulosaari Casino and Katajanokka Casino, for example, all summer weekends from June to the end of August are booked, Vikström says.

Part of the popularity is explained by the fact that wedding couples have postponed their wedding from last summer to the coming summer.

“We all trust that we will be able to organize them safely this summer.”

Other private events are also booked for the summer but not as actively as weddings.

“For weddings, however, you have to book churches and send invitations, the private side may have more agility. For example, there are preliminary reservations about birthdays, and the atmosphere is a bit such that the direction of the infections is still to be seen, ”says Vikström.

“For example, a few bachelorette parties have been set aside for the Pool Sea Pool. Reservations have also been made for Löyly. ”

Similar the situation is affected with regard to the Helsinki Käpylä workers’ house owned by the Central Federation of Pensioners (EKL). Sales Secretary for Reservations Satu Välimaa EKL says that there are now a little more free days than a month ago.

“People have been careful about bookings, but we have now been very flexible,” Välimaa says.

For June – September, the workers’ house has been surveyed mostly for wedding or birthday parties. Summer Saturdays are the most popular and are booked to the end. Many of the reservations are weddings carried over from last year.

This year, August has been more popular than July. According to Välimaa, this can be partly explained by the fact that people seem to be waiting for the coronary situation to improve.

“In October – November, there are already more reservations from companies and various organizations for staff parties and small Christmas parties, among other things,” Välimaa says.

Event organizer Hiiohoo’s booking calendar started to fill up this week after the exceptional silence at the beginning of the year, says the CEO Henri Suni.

Hiiohoi organizes events in the Herrö banquet hall in Espoo and Ruusuniemi in Helsinki, as well as in off-site archipelago sites.

“Especially corporate events have been asked about the summer, right from the end of May and the beginning of June. Companies have clearly started to believe that in the summer they can organize summer parties, recreation days and customer events, ”says Suni.

Weddings and 50th and 60th anniversary celebrations are also reserved for the summer. The largest booking is in the category of 70 people, while corporate events are smaller in number of people, about 5 to 20 people.

“There was an exceptional amount of talk last summer about contract and cancellation terms. This year they have been surveyed but not as many. Yes, the belief is that events can be organized. ”

in Tampere interest in booking party seats is strong, but many have not locked their bookings, says Rivermax’s CEO Teemu Aaltonen. Rivermax is a subsidiary of Nohopartners.

“People are watching very closely how the corona situation is changing and how the party is going. There is still a great deal of reservations and uncertainty, ”says Aaltonen.

Of the Rivermax restaurants, Näsilinna is reserved for six summer Saturdays. Events include weddings, commemorations, doctoral parties and graduation parties. A few business event bookings have been added to the restaurant world of Tillikka and Koskikeskus for the summer.

Currently, party planners are offered great flexibility with regard to cancellations.

“If, for example, the regional government agency limits the gathering to six, the customer cannot be told that planned large parties cannot be flexibly postponed or canceled.”