With this new school year, Tuesday September 1, new health rules are being put in place in schools. Regarding the wearing of the mask, “it is now compulsory for all students from 11 years old, that is to say for middle and high school students, all day long, whether in classrooms or in playgrounds”, details on the set of the newspaper of 8 Hours of France 2 the journalist of France Televisions Anaïs Hanquet.

“Children can take off the mask when they go to eat in the canteen, when they play sports or when they have to sing, in music”, continues the journalist. Hand washing is compulsory before and after going to the canteen. In sports lessons, teachers should promote practices during which students can respect a distance of two meters between them. If a child is ill, they will be isolated and tested, along with everyone with whom they have come in contact.

