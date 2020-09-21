Until now, a kindergarten or primary school student who tested positive for Covid-19 could cause his class to close. But the government has decided to change the health protocol from Tuesday, September 22, despite the upsurge in the number of cases. The latter will be lightened, which will make class management easier for the teaching staff. From now on, the class will be able to close if at least three students are carriers of the virus.

If in a class only one student tests positive, they will have to isolate themselves for seven days, but the class will remain open. The other children are no longer considered as contact cases. If a kindergarten or primary school teacher has been around a sick child, he will no longer have to isolate himself. The goal is to limit class and school closures so as not to penalize students who have already missed a significant portion of lessons during confinement. 76 school groups are closed Monday September 21 due to the coronavirus.

