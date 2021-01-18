Coronavirus The Guardian: A man stayed at Chicago airport for months without permission because he did not dare to return to his home in Los Angeles due to a coronavirus

The man is said to have lived with the food provided to him by other travelers.

Authorities have apprehended a man from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, USA, who has been in a closed area for general use of the airport for about three months. He tells about it British newspaper The Guardian.

The 36-year-old man has said his reason for being in the field is a fear of returning home to the coronavir-ravaged city of Los Angeles.

The man was arrested over the weekend on the grounds that he had been on the ground in a restricted area. In addition, she is believed to have stolen a pass from a field worker, which the man himself says he found.

Prosecutors according to the man arrived at O’Hare’s field on 19 October. Last Saturday, two United Airlines employees asked to see his ID. The man showed them a pass, which had been declared lost in October by the right holder. Airline employees called police at the scene, who arrested the man.

The man is said to have lived with the food provided to him by other travelers.

With a man there is no criminal background. He is known to have attended school but is unemployed and lives in the Orange, Los Angeles.

In the man’s case, in addition to the human perspective, it has been shocking that someone may have been in the transit area of ​​a large airport without permission for three months without being caught.