Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | The group of ministers talks about booster doses, live broadcast at 19:45

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Minister Krista Kiuru and head of department Taneli Puumalainen talk about the provision of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday evening.

Corona ministerial working group has discussed the provision of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines at its meeting on Wednesday.

The group will hold a press conference on the topic at around 19:45. HS will show the opportunity live and follow it live in this article.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services will be present at the press conference Krista Kiuru (sd) and head of department Taneli Puumalainen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

According to HS data the government plans to enable fourth corona vaccines for all adults.

#Coronavirus #group #ministers #talks #booster #doses #live #broadcast

See also  US fears 'non-deescalating' action by Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Republican Senator Johnson Re-elected in Important Wisconsin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.