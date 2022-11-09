Coronavirus | The group of ministers talks about booster doses, live broadcast at 19:45

Minister Krista Kiuru and head of department Taneli Puumalainen talk about the provision of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday evening.

Corona ministerial working group has discussed the provision of booster doses of coronavirus vaccines at its meeting on Wednesday.

The group will hold a press conference on the topic at around 19:45. HS will show the opportunity live and follow it live in this article.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services will be present at the press conference Krista Kiuru (sd) and head of department Taneli Puumalainen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

According to HS data the government plans to enable fourth corona vaccines for all adults.