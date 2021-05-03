Coronavirus The graphs show that the coronavirus epidemic is now fading in Central Europe as well

In Germany, the epidemic has been on a cautious downward trend for almost a week, with strict restrictions being lifted in several European countries.

Berlin

Coronavirus incidence rates are finally declining in many continental European countries after a severe interest rate spring. The British variant of the coronavirus caused a severe third wave of epidemics in several European countries during the spring.

Now, the improvement in the corona situation is following the acceleration of vaccination rates and long-lasting closures in several European countries.

In Germany, the incidence rate of new infections in relation to the population has been declining slightly for a week. In many European countries, a turn for the better has taken place in the last or second week or earlier.

In the worst outbreaks of Spring Day for Europe in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, the incidence has fallen sharply from more than a thousand to about three hundred. The figures show the number of new infections per 100,000 people in two weeks.

According to figures, the situation in the Czech Republic is now calmer than in Germany. Testing practices and the reliability of tests vary from country to country.

Celebrate not yet held. On Monday, it became clear that during normal times, the Oktoberfest beer festival, which attracts millions of tourists to Germany every year, will be canceled this year as well.

In Germany, however, the first signs have been found that the situation in the intensive care units has eased. As late as mid-April, there were fears in Germany that not everyone in need of care could be cared for.

From EU countries the Czech Republic has suffered the most. In the Czech Republic, coronary mortality relative to population has been one of the highest in the world.

However, the incidence of infections in the Czech Republic began to decline as early as early March. Hungary, which has also suffered from severe disease numbers, has turned for the better in early April.

In the Czech Republic and Hungary, there have been doubts about the reliability of corona infection rates throughout the pandemic. In Poland, on the other hand, a counterfeit vaccine has been encountered.

The figures in the HS graph are based on those of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

In several In European countries, the lifting of movement and meeting restrictions imposed due to the pandemic has begun or will begin. Restrictions in continental European countries have been stricter than in Finland.

Many schoolchildren are still only in distance or shift teaching. In Germany, restaurants and hotels have been closed since October.

In Germany, a general lifting of restrictions is not yet in sight, but the government is currently preparing legislation to give more rights to those who have received both vaccines and recover from the corona.

For example, they would not be subject to test escapes and movement restrictions in the same way as unvaccinated people. The law will come into force next week at the latest.

From the beginning of May, Italians got to museums for a long time, and in some parts of Italy, the terraces of restaurants are open. Cultural events can also be organized with a smaller number of participants.

In Belgium, restaurant terraces will open next Saturday, in France in mid-May. In Austria, the society will be opened on 19 May.

The Szechenyi Spa was opened in Budapest on the first day of May for those vaccinated.­

A mobile vaccination station was held in Warsaw on May Day weekend, where Poles queued up to apply for vaccination.­