Coronavirus The graphs show how the infection situation in Finland has developed compared to THL modeling and how the epidemic could progress.

The modelings are predictions and certainly do not indicate the outcome of any particular constraint action.

Government One of the grounds for the movement restrictions presented by the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) is the models of the coronavirus epidemic situation in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

The modeling was performed with the data accumulated until 19 March.

A week later, the infection situation looks different. In the light of the most recent figures, infections even seem to have declined, and at least for the time being, the upward infection rates predicted by the modeling curves have remained predictive.

Modeling present four different scenarios of how the corona situation could proceed if: 1. some of the restrictions are lifted, 2. continued with the current restrictions, 3. movement restrictions are introduced for three weeks, or 4. movement restrictions are introduced for six weeks.

The highest infection rates will be raised in the scenario where some of the current restrictions are abandoned. This would mean the end of the additional restrictions and restaurant closures introduced in early March on 28 March. The loosening would result in the detection of about 1,200 daily infections in mid-May. There would be about 50 days leading to hospitalization.

This scenario is mainly theoretical because the government decided on Sunday to continue restaurant closures in the worst areas of Korona for three weeks until 18 April.

In the second scenario, a continuation with the current restrictions would lead to a situation where around 800 cases would be detected on a daily basis in early May. Of these, about 35 people would go to the hospital and about 5 to the intensive care unit per day.

The third scenario shows the impact of three-week movement restrictions. According to the modeling, the restrictions would prevent almost 11,000 infections compared to the current restrictions, ie in the second scenario.

The fourth scenario differs from the third in that the movement restrictions would last for six weeks. According to modeling, these restrictions would prevent nearly 29,000 infections compared to current restrictions. The need for hospital care would decrease in both the fourth and third scenarios.

The modeling has taken into account, among other things, the progress of coronary vaccinations, the more sensitive infectivity of the British virus variant, and the seasonal variability of the virus.

Especially the second scenario, which models the continuation with current constraints, shows how the past week in terms of identified infections took shape.

“In the 10 days after the modeling material, it seems that the restrictions have been bitten and the situation in the Hus area is a little better,” says the chief physician. Tuija Leino THL by email.

When the modeling was done, the daily incidence of new cases showed a rather sharp rise, as did hospitalizations increased at a faster rate than now, Leino describes.

On Sunday, during the interview with Yle’s Prime Minister, the Prime Minister will also Sanna Marin (sd) said a little more moderately that the epidemic situation as a whole seems to have leveled off.

“It would seem that the restrictive measures in place have been bitten, at least in such a way that the infection curve is no longer upwards as it used to be,” Marin said.

Although the pace of epidemic growth has leveled off, however, there are still too many daily cases, Leino stressed. The same was said by Hus’s chief infectious disease doctor Asko Järvinen on saturday In Yle’s Ykkösaamu.

Marin also reminded that the situation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Turku area is still very serious and the incidence rates are very high. The proposal was made to reduce the number of infections in these areas as well, Marin added.

Restrictions on movement the introduction is broadly justified in the proposal from an epidemiological point of view.

Among other things, the proposal mentions THL’s assessment of 20 March: it is necessary to introduce new restrictive measures, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku, so that the carrying capacity of health care is not exceeded, endangering the life and health of the region’s population.

Restrictions on movement proposed by the government could only be introduced in the worst areas of the epidemic. According to the proposal, the definition of areas should take into account the incidence and trend of infections, the success of identifying the sources of infection, the forecast of the future need for hospital and intensive care, and the population density and status of the municipality as a working area.

The government began discussing the proposal last Friday, but the restrictions are not coming into force, at least for Easter. Restrictions would be introduced by a separate regulation after the adoption of the proposal.