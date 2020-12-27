Coronavirus The graph shows how the number of coronary infections has decreased in hospital districts in the spread phase – THL’s Tar Grave: “It is premature to draw conclusions”

THL’s Tar Grave: “Applying for the test is expected to pick up again with everyday life.”

On Sunday 156 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland, which is the lowest reading in a long time.

The number of infections reported by THL has decreased throughout Christmas. Sunday’s reading in particular is small when compared to the fact that there have been several days of more than 400 cases in December. And daily volumes in general have been steadily declining since the turn of November-December.

At the same time, the incidence of infections, ie the number in 14 days in relation to 100,000 inhabitants, is declining.

For example, in the regions of Hus and Southwest Finland, the incidence has been clearly declining. The graph below shows the incidence of coronary infections in hospital districts with the worst stage of the epidemic, i.e., the spread stage.

Is so cause for optimism already?

Not necessarily. The reason may be Christmas. It should also be noted that it usually takes two to four days for test results to be completed and recorded.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta says test numbers have been low during the Saints and there are likely to be delays in reporting to the Communicable Diseases Registry.

“It is premature to draw more conclusions from these figures now. As everyday life comes, the information will be updated and refined in the coming days, ”says Tervahauta.

According to Tar Grave, the incidence has already been declining before Christmas, but the data for the last few days are still uncertain and thus one cannot be sure whether the trend is still downwards. This will also provide more detailed information for the beginning of the week.

It is assumed that once Christmas is celebrated, infection rates may rise again as testing continues as normal.

“Applying for the test is also expected to pick up everyday life again,” he says.