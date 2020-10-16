Coronavirus The government’s new policies confuse the sports community, and the executors are probably not Avit but the municipalities.

What the government means with recommendations will not be clarified until next week. Ari Tammivaara, CEO of the Basketball Association, considers the information “a bit confusing”.

Helsinki resident M-Team’s E-boys’ floorball practice on Friday will be looser than usual, as the majority of the clubs born in 2009 and 2010 are on autumn holidays.

There will still be room in the stands as the team plays, as according to the floorball association’s policy, all tournament-shaped series will be played without an audience in areas where the coronavirus is spreading and accelerating.

“Yes, of course it makes an impact when it comes to some little juniors, because the parents have been those most enthusiastic fans in the auditorium,” the team coach Kaj Sundvik says.

The club has already come up with a way to make games available for parents to watch. The e-boys game made its first live match on Youtube a week ago.

“We get the effect of not having to come on site with live streaming,” Sundvik explains.

Salibandy re-aligned its serial operations after the government of the country was issued on Thursday their own recommendations for group hobbies in areas in the acceleration and spreading stages.

The guidelines of the sports federation also apply to junior games in the form of floorball tournaments, which were not mentioned by the Government in its recommendations.

Director-General of the Department of Youth and Sports Policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture Esko Ranto reaffirms that the recommendations apply only to indoor and accelerated and spreading adults with a high risk of coronavirus infection.

“The recommendation does not apply to all indoor recreational activities for adults, but only to recreational activities with a high risk of infection,” Ranto adds.

“ “The recommendation does not apply to all indoor hobbies for adults.”

It, what the government means by this will be specified next week. Some of the sports people have already had time to interpret the situation in their own way, in some places also in the wrong way.

“Unfortunately, here now comes the Interim of a few days before the final decision-in-principle of the Government is made. We will prepare it from the beginning of the week, ”says Ranto.

The Ministry promises to issue interpretation instructions to regional and local authorities if necessary.

“With regard to hobby activities, the actual actors are probably not the regional government agencies but the municipalities, as the regulation of hobby activities can only take place through the tenure rights of the premises, and these premises, where the hobby activities are mainly carried out, are controlled by municipalities. After all, there is no way we can even recommend anything for private spaces, ”says Ranto.

Niko Uusitalo watched the goal in the practice of E-boys from Helsinki-based M-Team.­

Seven In a statement published on Friday, the Finnish Sports Federation expressed its common will to continue the games safely and responsibly.

“Our line has always been to monitor and follow the decisions of the authorities. At the moment, we are looking forward to what the final official restrictions will be, ”says the CEO of the Basketball Association. Ari Tammivaara says.

Tammivaara says that he considers the information “a bit confusing, which is unfortunate”. At the same time, he rejoices that children and young people are not involved in the policy.

“It’s really important that we be able to keep the hobby going.”

Tammivaara also sees the targeting of decisions in areas where the coronavirus situation is difficult as a good thing. New CEO of the Volleyball Association Olli-Pekka Karjalainen is on the same lines.

“If there’s a problem somewhere, it’s basically good not to shut down the whole country. It’s an extremely positive thing, ”says the former hammer thrower.

“ “The regulation of hobby activities can only take place through the management of the premises.”

Sports federations emphasize the importance of safe and responsible handling of matters so that exercises and games can continue even in the midst of coronary discipline.

“Somehow we’re trying to get creative here to keep the action going. That is the purpose of all of us here, ”says Karjalainen.

The situation is not easy. Due to the corona pandemic, the unions are wading in a jungle of rules and recommendations, where situations change rapidly and the field force never stands as one front behind the policies.

Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta also says the association’s latest audience policy has shared opinions.

“Some were extremely happy, some thought it was going too far and some were the ones that these are inadequate measures right from the start,” he says.

Some of the E-boys from Helsinki-based M-Team also arrived for floorball practice on autumn holidays.­

M-Team executive director Päivi Wickström commends the association’s guidelines during the Corona period and says that the club is taking all possible measures to curb the epidemic.

Among other things, the club has acquired face masks for its coaches and team leaders, brought a hand-held vending machine to the hall and instructed parents to even go for a walk during their children’s exercises.

“We hope there is no need to interrupt the exercises. Exercise is important, and in the spring part left the exercise altogether. However, I understand that everything is being done to prevent the spread of the disease. ”

Although the guidelines received by the clubs from the Floorball Association are perceived as clear in the M-Team, the association sometimes has to go through quite a bit of thought in order for the instructions or recommendations from above to open up.

“They’re not always easy. Even if they are read and refueled, they may not open, and they are not terribly clear to an individual. We are trying to clarify that on our part, ”says Ilmivalta.

“ “We hope there is no need to interrupt the exercises.”

Science- and the Minister of Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) said on Thursday in practice, the recommendations apply, for example, to team sports involving physical proximity and contact.

“It makes sense that in a species where we are close, we breathe heavily and there are no respirators of any kind, the risk of infection has clearly increased,” said the Chief Regional Officer of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. Mikko Valkonen says.

According to Valkonen, the problem is that the carrier of the coronavirus can spread the infection days before his own symptoms, ie the risk of spreading the infections is high.

“I see in that sense that the Government recommendation is very timely. It depends a lot on the sport, how you behave there, how you have to move and be close to other players and, of course, how these spectators have spectators, how they behave and what the spectator behavior is. ”

The use of face masks in auditoriums is considered important by the chief physician, even if the safety distances are in order.

Whole According to Valkonen, there are many generations around matches and rehearsals. It is influenced by, among other things, pre-event behavior.

“Mimmo dressing rooms and what kind of space there is. And then what to do after that hobby? Are we going to be bald and eating together, and then is it possible to keep safety distances? ”