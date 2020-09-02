Coronavirus The government will try to decide on Thursday what to do if the interest rate crisis worsens – the emergency law is still in the range of remedies

A decision in principle by the government is underway, which will make it easier for regional government authorities to make even tough decisions.

Government It is planned to decide on Thursday what measures may be introduced in Finland at different stages of the spread of the coronavirus.

The range of measures still includes a stand-by law restricting citizens’ rights in the spring, but it would only be introduced in a really bad situation.

The government’s current so-called based on a hybrid strategy the plan is made a decision in principle binding on the entire government.

The Board meeting will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. A tentative time has been set aside for three hours, as the Board session will begin at 1 p.m. After the consultation, a press conference will be held if the government reaches a consensus on its decision in principle.

Purpose is that the decision-in-principle facilitates the preparation of ministries and authorities. It is also important that the roles of ministries and regional authorities in deciding the various actions are clear.

The decision-in-principle establishes guidelines for the state administration for the preparation of a set of issues, but they do not directly affect the rights of citizens.

The final decisions are always made by the authority.

In the plan mention, inter alia, the stage at which any restrictions, such as assembly restrictions or border controls, will be introduced.

The roadmap includes, for example, a mask recommendation that has already been decided. The plan is roughly based on three scenarios: the backwater phase, the epidemic acceleration phase and the spread phase.

In Finland was in use in the spring readiness law, which gave the government exceptional power to restrict people’s fundamental rights.

The Emergency Preparedness Act is no longer in force, but other laws have been amended or are being amended so that they could be used as a basis for more extensive health protection measures.

The most important law to control the coronavirus is the Infectious Diseases Act, which is currently being amended. The new articles are also believed to be sufficient for situations where it would have been necessary to introduce a contingency law in the past.

Coronavirus governance has changed in that the main role is now played by the authorities, not the government or ministries. The central role is played by the regional authorities (avi).

The decision in principle is intended to provide a backing for regional authorities, which may have to take tough regional decisions if the coronavirus situation worsens. These may include, but are not limited to, restrictions on gatherings and measures to restrict business activities.

Authorities they can therefore refer to a decision in principle when acting, but they make their decisions independently.

The actions of the authorities must be based on the law, and politicians cannot dictate the actions of the authorities without changing the law.

HS wrote last week decision-making problems of regional authorities.

It is quite difficult to determine at what stage of the disease the different areas are at any given time.

Director of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), Research Professor Mika Salminen said on Tuesday at HS, there is currently no coronavirus epidemic in Finland, although the number of cases is increasing.

“I can confirm that there is no large-scale native epidemic going on in Finland. Sure, we have some native cases, but they aren’t everywhere. Their number has also remained reasonably small, ”he estimates.

Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broas said also in an interview with HS on Tuesday, that individual daily figures do not yet indicate the direction of the trend.

“The situation is mostly calm. We have a few individual infection delays that change the number of days in a significant way. In addition, there is activity in the metropolitan area. The near future will show how the situation is progressing. ”