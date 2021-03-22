To prevent a re-outbreak of coronavirus cases and contain the entry of new strains, the Government will strengthen border controls and instructed the provinces to intensify measures to ensure compliance with the quarantine of Argentines who return to the country.

This was agreed at a summit held by national ministers and authorities of Interior, Health, Transport and Security, with the governors of provinces with border crossings to assess the situation of international traffic and analyze eventual health security measures to be adopted by the Casa Rosada.

By Nation, the ministers Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro (Interior), Mario Meoni (Transportation) and Sabina Frederic (Security) participated; and there were also the director of Migrations, Florencia Carignano; the Secretary for Access to Health, Sandra Tirado; and the Director of Epidemiology, Analía Rearte.

Representing the provinces were the governors Gerardo Morales de (Jujuy), Gustavo Sáenz (Salta), Oscar Herrera Ahuad (Misiones), Gustavo Valdés (Corrientes), Rodolfo Suárez (Mendoza), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Arabela Carreras ( Río Negro), Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén), Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz) and Raúl Jalil (Catamarca).

Ministers and governors of provinces with border crossings hold videoconference in Rosada

As a first measure, according to official sources, it was agreed that the Government “will reinforce with border security forces to avoid unauthorized traffic”, with special attention to the epidemiological situation on the borders with Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia. In this sense, more measures to control freight transport are also evaluated.

In addition, the possibility of drawing “Safe Corridors” for the re-entry of Argentines from abroad was evaluated. In any case, De Pedro specified – at Carignano’s request – that 70 percent of Argentines who return to the country reside in the City and in the province of Buenos Aires, so it will be these two districts that will mainly have to evaluate actions. .

Regarding the control of quarantines, an issue on which the Government insisted throughout the summer, De Pedro recalled that Migrations made the online dashboard available to the districts to guarantee compliance with mandatory isolation. The leaders promised to intensify the calls and visits to the homes.

Tirado pointed out that, beyond the requirement of negative PCR, the only 100% safe way is still “Comply with the 7 days of isolation after traveling abroad.”

Regarding the flights, Transport reported that it is carrying out “a flight arrangement” to guarantee the return of all Argentines (they estimate around 100 thousand Argentines doing tourism, after the reduction in frequencies. Although Casa Rosada does not rule out tougher measures .