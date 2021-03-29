Coronavirus The government will offer support for the events of the summer if they have to be canceled due to the epidemic or their audience is significantly reduced

The event guarantee would cover professional event organizers and events of at least 200 people. A maximum of 70% of the actual costs, up to a maximum of EUR 1.8 million, could be supported.

Government send for consultation a new support developed in the wake of the coronary pandemic, ie an event guarantee for established event organizers.

The guarantee would act as a prior commitment to the event organizer for the costs declared by the event organizer. If the event were canceled or limited in scope by law or authority, compensation would be paid for the costs incurred.

The law is scheduled to enter into force on June 1, after which the State Treasury could begin issuing a transaction guarantee as soon as possible.

The maximum amount of compensation is EUR 1.8 million.

The events of next summer have already begun to be canceled due to the uncertainty of the situation.

State Treasury would provide an event guarantee to event organizers. The guarantee would cover a public event to be held next summer from 1 June to 30 September. the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM). principles adopted by the Commission to organize responsible events in a coronation situation.

The Ministry of Education’s working group’s proposal last week for public events can be found from here. The disease situation and incidence need to be significantly improved in order for events to be organized at all.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy proposes that the event guarantee cover established, professional organizers of public events and annual public events of at least 200 people organized by them. An event organizer is considered professional, for example, if it employs staff to organize the event.

Established public events may include, for example, art and cultural festivals, concerts and exhibitions that are not organized as part of year-round events, as well as spiritual events open to the public.

There are limitations on the warranty. It does not apply to small-scale events organized as a hobby or as an association’s fundraising. It also excludes year-round events, concerts and theater performances or serial sporting events.

Event organizer their application should include, inter alia, an estimate of the cost of the event, the subcontractors involved in the event and their share of the costs, and a statement of their past, established and professional activities in the event field.

Reimbursement could only be made for costs declared and incurred in advance.

If the transaction is completely canceled by law or authority, the event guarantee will be reimbursed to the beneficiary of the guarantee as a cost subsidy for 70% of the actual costs notified in advance.

Support can also be received if the event takes place by law or authority significantly less than planned. If no more than half of the planned number of participants is realized, a lower amount of costs could be reimbursed from the event guarantee.

The total amount of aid granted under the European Commission’s Temporary State Aid Rules may not exceed EUR 1.8 million.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy will collect statements on the proposed aid until 7 April. After the opinion round, the bill will be finalized in the Ministry and submitted to Parliament in April. The transaction guarantee is to be included in the Company Cost Aid Act.