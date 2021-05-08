Before embarking on his trip to Europe, President Alberto Fernández stamped his signature in the bill of restrictions that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, assured that he will send to Congress this Monday to shield his decrees on health policy.

The standard provides set epidemiological criteria to close or open restrictions throughout the country and avoid political and judicial discussion, such as the one unleashed with the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, due to the presence in schools.

During the afternoon of Saturday Cafiero finalized details of the bill with the president in Quinta de Olivos.

“It will be sent on Monday. It sets objective parameters of different states in which the departments are with respect to epidemiological risk: low, medium, high and epidemiological alert. It is ending this afternoon before the President travels, “Cafiero said in radio statements on Saturday.

According to official sources, the text will establish the bases of the current DNU, “with more health and legal support”.

In this sense, the basic parameters that it is expected to consider for urban conglomerates are the amount of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over 14 days and the level of occupancy of intensive care beds.

It will remain the epidemiological traffic light proposed by the national government, which registers four zones according to risk: low, medium, high and epidemiological alarm.

“The current DNU expires on May 21. We send the project to be debated and perfected. The opposition will now have the possibility since the pandemic began to contribute whatever it considers, to contribute to Argentina, because up to here what they did were communicated and contagion marches“Cafiero complained in clear allusion to Together for Change, the main opposition coalition.

And he added: “We always promote political dialogue. Now they can add and remove what they consider because it is going to be debated within Congress.”

About three governors – an official, an opponent and an ally – assured not count with project information or having been contacted by the Executive to agree on a text.

This law is important to them, because It would give power to the Executive the possibility of establishing restrictions throughout the country, bypassing local autonomies..

It is not clear if the norm will be of public order -such as the legalization of abortion- so that it becomes an obligation throughout the country once it is sanctioned or if the provinces must adhere by voting it in the provincial legislatures.

The Executive was inspired by the law passed by Germany, dubbed the “emergency brake” which gave Angela Merkel the power to set restrictions in all federal states.

Some leaders already warn of some points. “Each locality has very particular characteristics. At the level of bed occupancy, a northern province is not the same as the City of Buenos Aires. Maybe a government wants to take some measure before the restriction by law is triggered, is it going to be able to? “Asks a legislator.

Meanwhile, in Deputies -where the virtual operating protocol has expired- the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, began to circulate the extension document this weekend between the heads of the block so that at the beginning of the week it is already renewed and the commissions for the issue can begin to meet.

Due to the nature of the law, it is estimated that it will be debated in Health – chaired by Pablo Yedlin from Tucumán – and some other commission such as General Legislation or Constitutional Affairs.

As Clarín said, Together for Change has already announced that will reject any “superpower” for the President, while the allied blocs are divided and hope to have the letter of the project in hand to define.

“What we are not willing is that now, after they failed and do not want to correct the course, they ask us for powers that mean giving the country to do what they want,” said the head of the JxC block, Mario Negri.