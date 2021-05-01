As part of the measures in place to contain the advance of the coronavirus, the national government this Saturday renewed the closure of the borders and the suspension of flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. In this opportunity, the novelty It is that planes from India will not be allowed to enter the country, which day by day beats records of infections and deaths from the pandemic.

Through an administrative provision published in the Official Gazette, the authorities justified the decision given the increase in the number of cases and the presence of new variants of the coronavirus, related to travelers or their contacts.

It was also ratified that those people who arrive in Argentina from abroad must remain isolated for 14 days, under the conditions established by the national health authority.

The Migration Directorate in coordination with the Ministry of Health will determine and enable the international steps that are appropriate for the entry into the national territory of nationals or foreigners residing in the country and authorized non-resident foreigners.

In addition, travelers will continue to be charged for the PCR test upon entering Argentina.

Passengers who test positive upon entry to the country must carry out another “genomic sequencing test” and, together with their close contacts, carry out isolation in the places indicated by the national authorities. The stay, as with the PCR tests, will be at traveler’s charge.

While those who give negative in the test, they must quarantine at their homes and must carry out a new test to finish it.

Carriers and crew members who enter by land, both foreigners and nationals, must attach to the sworn statement, the negative result of the PCR test, which will have a valid for 7 days of done.

Likewise, the Government recommended to those over 60 years old or people belonging to the groups at risk defined by the health authority, to defer their trips abroad, when they do not respond to the development of essential activities.

The administrative decision bears the signatures of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; and the Interior Ministers, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro; and Health, Carla Vizzotti.

GRB