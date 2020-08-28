Coronavirus The government proposes to replace canceled travel packages from the state bag if the tour operator has gone bankrupt

Government preparing bill, which would allow travel packages canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic to be reimbursed from state resources.

Compensation would be conditional on the tour operator going bankrupt and the claims could not be replaced by the security it provided. In the event of bankruptcy, travel vouchers issued against cancellations could also be reimbursed from state funds.

The Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) would decide on the payment of compensation.

It is a travel package then, when the customer has purchased at least two of the following services for the same trip or holiday: transport, accommodation, car or scooter rental, or another service that forms a significant part of the value of the trip, such as a concert, sporting event or excursion.

At issue is a temporary amendment to the law that is due to enter into force as soon as possible and continue until the end of 2022. The aim is to ensure a level playing field for consumers in a situation where tour operators have gone bankrupt due to a coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the aim is to increase the attractiveness of travel vouchers as an alternative to refunds, and thus to support tour operators in exceptional circumstances.

The proposal is linked to the forthcoming fifth supplementary budget for 2020, which may be adopted in September. An appropriation of EUR 2 million is proposed for the payment of compensation for this year. For 2021 and 2022, the payment of compensation would be estimated at EUR 3 million.

Compensation could be obtained retroactively from 16 March, when passenger traffic began to be severely restricted due to exceptional circumstances.

Finland the tourism federation knocked out the government’s proposal in a statement. Alliance by the government, like many other EU countries, has not provided any direct sectoral support to travel agents, although the plight of the sector has long been known.

Travel restrictions that began in the spring virtually stopped the tourism industry, and in Finland, the booking stocks of tourism entrepreneurs, especially in the SME sector, melted within a few days as a result of the cancellations.

Expert assessments by The total demand for Finnish tourism will fall by 60–70 per cent this year, from just over 16 billion euros last year to about six billion euros.

“According to the proposal, the only counter-notification of the state will be that the refunds of passengers will be handled in the event of the bankruptcy of the tour operator. From the point of view of companies, this cannot be considered as a support measure for the sector, ”the association commented in its statement.

“This option accepts and even considers likely a wave of bankruptcies in the travel agency industry, which could and could still be prevented if the much-needed support were given to the industry.”

According to the association, the wave of bankruptcies of Finnish travel agencies means the transfer of the travel trade to “transnational, faceless technology companies”. Such a shift means, according to the union, a significant weakening of consumer security and an increase in the role of the state.

SME in turn points out in its opinionthat the proposed change in the law would put consumers in an unequal position. This is because the change would only apply to bankruptcy situations, which would exclude other insolvency situations from state aid.

According to KKV, extending the aid measure to all insolvency situations is also problematic. If the State undertakes to reimburse the claims of insolvent but continuing companies, this could be interpreted as direct business aid.

“Such a solution is unlikely to be possible, as no specific business support can be targeted at an individual industry, even if the aim is to avoid the insolvency of tour operators during an interest rate pandemic.”