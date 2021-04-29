The Government of Formosa defended this Thursday the vaccination plan that the province is carrying out in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus and justified the application of doses to prisoners.

“Vaccination follows strict epidemiological criteria. We are adjusting the decisions to the faculties that each of the provinces have to take care of the population in health matters, “the minister began. Jorge gonzalez speaking at the epidemiological report press conference.

The main spokesman for the province referred to the issue after TN reported that Formosa had vaccinated the 90% of the prison population.

In that sense, the main spokesman for the province and Gildo Insfrán’s right hand man stated that, as prisons are “closed places”, the same vaccination criteria was taken as that used in “nursing homes and community homes”.

Sabina Frederic with Governor Gildo Insfrán and Minister Jorge González (right). Photo: Ministry of Security

“All nursing homes were vaccinated, both public and private. Also the homes in which there are people interned in them who are in a situation of community presence,” he argued.

And it was, at that moment, when he added the prisoners to that group. “An outbreak in a prison unit where there are 200 people is going to force us to remove that population and take it to a hospital,” he suggested.

He also explained that this hypothetical situation “it is going to require a tremendous effort in terms of logistics, because they are people who are deprived of their liberty, some serving a sentence and others in the process of that trial. “

In that sense, he considered that “custody and security” would be necessary for the transfer. “In a pandemic situation, it’s a little bit complex“, he added.

For this reason, he affirmed that vaccination in prison units “is aimed precisely at avoiding this type of situation that ultimately puts the rest of the population at risk.”

González is the same minister who, months ago, appealed to irony when asked if they make a mea culpa for how they have been tackling the pandemic, in the midst of complaints of violation of Human Rights.

“The ten deaths that we have in Formosa hurt me, because there are ten truncated dreams, young people with a lot of life ahead of them, families that have a void. There I have my mea culpa,” he replied in dialogue with FM Rock and Pop.

The provincial official also denied that there had been thousands of people stranded for months at the border and referred to the case of Zunilda Gómez, the pregnant woman who lost her baby in an isolation center.

“Zunilda’s clinical status indicates that she also previously had miscarriages“He said. Although he avoided giving more details about the case of the woman who reported that the loss was due to having been compulsively isolated by the health authorities of Formosa and the conditions of isolation.

Daily record of cases

This Thursday, the Formosa COVID-19 Emergency Comprehensive Attention Council reported that 438 new infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It’s about a record of cases for the third consecutive day.

The total number of infected reached 7,621 since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the deaths of seven people were reported, bringing the total to 138 deaths.

