“There will undoubtedly be new measures announced by the Prime Minister in the near future, (…) probably this week”, declared the Minister of National Education, Monday, on BFMTV.

A few days after the start of the school year, some classes and some schools are already closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Parents who have to look after their children then find themselves in difficulty. But the government is looking into the matter. “We are working on parental leave in the event of a school closure”, assured the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, on BFMTV, Monday, September 7.

“Today, it is common law that applies with the possibility of staying at home when you have an item to keep”, he explained. BFMTV recalls that the law stipulates that “the employee who wishes to be absent to take care of a sick or injured child, of a child under 16 for whom he is responsible, can benefit from unpaid leave of 3 days per year in general and 5 days per year if the child concerned is less than one year old, or if the employee is responsible for at least three children under 16 years “.

The new device should be announced in the next few days, according to Jean-Michel Blanquer. “There will undoubtedly be new measures announced by the Prime Minister in the near future, (…) probably this week”, he said, without further details.

According to the Minister of National Education, “eight schools or establishments are closed” Monday night, and “262 classes “ are also closed after cases of Covid-19 infection.