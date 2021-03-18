Coronavirus The government is proposing new compensation for restaurants closed by the corona – “support for the event industry is also being prepared,” promises the Minister of Economic Affairs

The bill would apply to small businesses. Separate support would be prepared for larger companies.

Government presents new coronavirus compensation to small restaurants. Today, Thursday, the government submitted a bill to Parliament, according to which companies would be compensated if their premises have to be kept closed due to a coronavirus epidemic due to a law or official order.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) reported on the matter in its press release.

The law would come into force on April 12 and companies could apply for compensation from the State Treasury in May.

New the closure compensation would apply to restaurants and other catering establishments that have been closed by the Accommodation and Catering Act of 9-28. March 2021. Compensation could also be paid to companies that may be ordered by a municipality or regional government agency to close under the Communicable Diseases Act.

The compensation would apply to companies with up to 49 employees.

“For large companies, the subsidy ceiling defined by EU state aid rules, ie EUR 1.8 million, is starting to be full. We are currently negotiating this with the European Commission. However, we wanted to get support for small businesses up and running as quickly as possible, so support packages for small and large businesses are being prepared separately. Support for the event industry is also currently being prepared separately, ”the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) says in a press release.

Compensation for the closure is estimated at EUR 70 million.