Coronavirus The government is preparing a bill on forced tests at the borders with an urgent schedule, an attempt is being made to complete the bill by Thursday

The bill will be prepared over the weekend with an urgent schedule, but it is not entirely certain whether there will be a constitutional justification for the forced tests.

Government prepares a bill on forced border checks over the weekend on an urgent schedule.

According to HS, the aim is to complete the presentation by next Thursday.

The government is ready to bring to Parliament a proposal for mandatory corona testing at the borders, the prime minister also said Sanna Marin (sd) Yle in the presidency exam Thursday night.

“For example, forced testing at borders is something we can take forward, as is demanding a negative test result,” Marin said.

According to him, the government can bring the proposal to parliament as soon as it convenes. Parliament will begin its spring session next week.

Helsinki Messages reported on the government’s forced testing intentions on January 26.

According to the HS, the preparation is based on the premise that all passengers would be subjected to a coronavirus test at the border if they do not have a valid reason why they do not need to be tested.

A passenger should be referred for a mandatory test if he or she does not have evidence of a recent test, coronavirus disease, or vaccine taken.

The decision on the compulsory test would be taken by the regional authorities. They have the right to order people to be forced to test now, but the decision must be individual.

Law however, preparations are still ongoing. It is also possible that insufficient justification for the mandatory test will eventually be found. The Finnish Constitution strongly protects citizens’ freedoms.

It is also still open whether the test would be mandatory for all or only for those coming from countries where the coronavirus situation is clearly worse than in Finland.

In any case, if the law is enacted, the same rules would apply to Finnish citizens. Finnish citizens and permanent residents can always come to Finland.

One option is for Finns to be placed in compulsory quarantine if they refuse the test.

Nowadays many passengers arriving by ship do not want to take voluntary tests and the authorities do not have the means to require a test or, for example, a certificate of illness.

This complicates Finland’s efforts to limit the entry of a new dangerous fast-spreading virus into the country.

Already in the autumn, the government tried to improve border health security by adding provisions to the law on quarantines, among other things, but at that time the bill collided with the negative positions of legal scholars interpreting the constitution in Parliament.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti wondered in its opinion, why the bill has primarily resulted in a quarantine model that would provide a new basis for quarantine.

The Constitutional Committee knocked out exceptionally loudly in the bill.

The Committee for the Interpretation of the Constitutionality of Laws at the time told the government that the bill as a whole was problematic and irreparable.

Autumn Since then, however, several things have changed.

The key is to find justification that the law is necessary due to the health situation in Finland.

The coronavirus variant is spreading so briskly that it may justify stricter changes in the law than were possible in the autumn.

Secondly, forced tests could be carried out as the number of tests has increased and on Wednesday new travel restrictions will come into force significantly reduce the number of passengers.

Also the mood in parliament has changed. Last Friday, the Administrative Committee demanded mandatory testing and mandatory pre-screening of passengers coming to Finland.

“In these circumstances, the Committee considers that, in order to protect the health and life of the most fundamental human rights at all internal and external borders, it must be possible to require comprehensive prior testing, compulsory testing, compulsory quarantine and other necessary measures to protect human health and life,” in its opinion on the government’s proposal to amend the Communicable Diseases Act.

Management Committee however, it is not the Committee on Constitutional Affairs whose experts were last pushed by the border tightening. The committee consults the same interpreters of the Constitution as last time.

Opposition parties also demanded forced tests at A-Talk on Thursday. Only chairman of the governing party Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson opposed them. He is in charge of the Ministry of Justice, which is involved in preparing the bill.

Forced testing at the borders was demanded in the exam, especially by the opposition party, the chairman of the Coalition Petteri Orpo (kok).

“Bring that change. [- -] It would help us all, it would be a good thing, ”Orpo said.