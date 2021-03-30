Coronavirus The government intends to publish a plan to open Finland in the week after Easter

The whole board will negotiate the plan on Wednesday for the first time.

Government in the week after Easter, tries to complete the guidelines for the gradual lifting of Corona-era restrictions.

The government will negotiate this so-called exit strategy in a negotiation starting at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the entire government has discussed, above all, a proposal prepared in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The presentation has also been discussed by the Chancellors of the Ministries.

Negotiation described as a “referral discussion,” that is, changes to the presentation after negotiation.

According to HS, the preparation has been based on the premise that the plan should be as simple and comprehensible as possible.

This requires precise criteria. It is easier said than done.

In reflection has even had to set dates for the removal of various restrictions.

The date can be changed if, for example, the criteria for the occurrence of the virus differ from those anticipated on the date of removal of the restriction.

Various criteria have been mentioned in several laws and regulations, such as incidence. These must be taken into account so that the government’s exit strategy, which is published as a guideline, does not conflict with current regulations and laws.

The government is due to negotiate and possibly also decide on the strategy in the week after Easter. It may be that due to the officials ’Easter holidays, the show isn’t ready yet next Wednesday as planned.

The strategy is also scheduled to be discussed with the opposition at the end of next week. The government promised at a meeting of parliamentary groups on Tuesday last week to tell the opposition about the plan after Easter.

The first the government made its rough exit plan already in early June 2020, but it was very general.

The cultural sector proposal was published on 22 March 2021. It is based on three steps.

In the first phase, it would be possible to organize events when the epidemic situation in several areas is at a basic or accelerating stage.

The national incidence should then be less than 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a two-week reference period. In that case, public events for 50 people could be organized with strict health regulations.

Restrictions would be removed as new infections rarely occur. At the same time, the vaccine coverage outlined by the Government would have been achieved.

Chairman of the RKP Parliamentary Group Anders Adlercreutz hoped for a plan from the government About the opening of Finland in an HS interview on Saturday.

The Coalition published their own exit strategy on Tuesday.

Government will also discuss the vaccine order in its negotiations on Wednesday.

The government receives a proposal from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) to change the vaccine order. The meeting will be preceded by an opinion from the Equality Ombudsman on changing the vaccination schedule.