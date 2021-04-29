Faced with the advance of the second wave of the coronavirus, the national government froze the distribution price as all kinds of provision of medical liquid oxygen at the same time he encouraged the business sector to “increase its production to the maximum of its installed capacity.”

Through joint resolution 6/2021 of the Ministries of Health and Productive Development, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, it was established that the measure will be maintained for within 90 days and the maximum sale price will be considered the one in force to date.

In the regulations signed by the Ministers of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, it was founded that by virtue of the moment the health situation is going through, it is considered reasonable to temporarily provide for all subjects that make up the production chain, transportation , distribution and transportation of liquid medical oxygen in bulk or in tube, as well as any accessory service for its provision in Health establishments, which they will not be able to increase their prices for a period of 90 days.

In the third article of the resolution, the companies that are an integral part of the chain of production, distribution and transport of medicinal oxygen are urged to increase their production to “the maximum of their installed capacity and to arbitrate the conducive measures to ensure their transportation. , distribution and marketing throughout the country during the period of the health emergency. “

Likewise, the productive sector was ordered to guarantee “the supply of the demand of the assistance and / or productive establishments of the health sector with exclusive character“.

As part of this regulation, the establishment of a “Monitoring Commission of Critical Inputs for the attention of Covid-19 ”which will be made up of the Ministers of Health and Productive Development.

The commission may, through a founded resolution, request information from oxygen producers and distributors as well as from health establishments throughout the country for the fulfillment of its public purposes.

You can also “instruct“to the production and distribution companies to guarantee” the constant and uninterrupted supply of liquid oxygen “in all health establishments in Argentina” without prejudice to pre-existing contracts with another destination. “

In accordance with the provisions of the resolution, the commission will be empowered to convene those public bodies and chambers, production companies and distributors of the sector that are deemed necessary.

In the seventh article it was indicated that it will be the Secretary of Internal Trade, in charge of Paula Español, the supervision of compliance with this measure in accordance with the procedures and sanctions provided in Law No. 20,680 and its amendments.

Likewise, the Secretary of Quality in Health will participate in said inspection within the framework of its competence.

In the fundamentals it was highlighted that medicinal oxygen is positioned as a critical input in the care of patients affected by COVID-19 and the difficulties in its provision and distribution may become one of the factors that aggravate saturation of the health system “with consequences in the increase of the morbidity and mortality of this pathology”.

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday almost 24,000 new infections in 24 hours, with 348 deaths and more than 5,100 patients in critical condition.

GRB