Coronavirus The government froze the corona passport, but in many areas everything remains the same: Such restrictions are now in place in Finland

In many areas, the corona passport has already been phased out when facilities have been closed and opportunities have been banned altogether.

Government decided to temporarily disable the coronary passport in areas where the coronavirus was spreading. This means that if it has been possible to deviate from the restrictions with a corona passport, it will no longer be possible in the future.

For example, events involving more than 20 people will be completely banned in many places in the future. On the other hand, in many places the decision has virtually no effect, as all public events have already been banned and public spaces have been closed.

The crown passport freeze will take effect on the night between Wednesday and Thursday and will run until January 20th.

HS assembled on Tuesday, what restrictions are currently in place in the regions. As of Thursday night, none of them can be circulated with a corona passport.

Regional authorities may still react to the government’s decision and change their restrictions.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said in a press release on Tuesday that it would instruct that restrictions on low-risk opportunities in particular be considered in the regions. In addition, it is intended to amend the legislation on the coronary passport so that its freezing can be better targeted in the future.

Read more: The government then ended up freezing the corona pass, Chancellor of Justice Pöysti overturned the original plan

Southern Finland

Uusimaa:

Gathering restriction? All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect? Gathering restriction until January 17, closure of customer and public spaces until January 10.

Read more: New restrictions on the new earth – This is all changing today

Kymenlaakso:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. The premises must be able to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection. This applies, for example, to gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports facilities, as well as to indoor spaces for more than 10 people and outdoor spaces for more than 50 people. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

In effect? Until January 27th.

Kanta-Häme:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings for more than 10 people indoors and for more than 50 people outdoors are prohibited. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, be able to prevent close contacts and risks of corona infection as above.

In effect? Gathering restriction until January 23, use of customer and public areas until January 31.

Päijät-Häme:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings for more than 10 people indoors and for more than 50 people outdoors are prohibited. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, be able to prevent close contacts and risks of corona infection as above.

In effect? Gathering restriction until January 26, use of customer and public areas until January 19.

South Karelia:

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 50 people are prohibited. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, be able to prevent close contacts and risks of corona infection as above.

In effect? Until January 23rd.

South-western Finland

Southwest Finland:

Gathering restriction? All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Intended to be closed to public lounges in shopping malls and spaces used for dance venues, choir or amateur theater activities or similar group activities. In many other facilities, operations must be organized in such a way that the risk of infection from close contact can be prevented.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Satakunta:

Gathering restriction? All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed. In many other facilities, operations must be organized in such a way that the risk of infection from close contact can be prevented.

In effect? Until 31 December.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland is considering extending the interest rate restrictions in Southwest Finland and Satakunta.

Western and Inner Finland

Pirkanmaa and the municipality of Punkalaitumen:

Gathering restriction? All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect? Until January 7th.

Southern Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia (excluding Lake Reisjärvi):

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? In Southern Ostrobothnia until 23 January, in Central Ostrobothnia until 30 January.

Middle-Finland:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until January 5, 2022.

Vaasa Hospital District:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until January 17, 2022.

East Finland

Northern Savonia and Southern Savonia:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. The premises must be able to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection. This applies, for example, to gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports facilities, as well as to indoor spaces for more than 10 people and outdoor spaces for more than 50 people. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

In effect? Gathering restriction until January 9, use of customer and public areas until December 31.

Eastern Savonia and North Karelia:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until January 9, 2021.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland is considering tightening restrictions in its territory.

Northern Finland

Northern Ostrobothnia:

Gathering restriction? All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Lapland

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. The premises must be able to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection. This applies, for example, to gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports facilities, as well as to indoor spaces for more than 10 people and outdoor spaces for more than 50 people. As an alternative, until December 29, a corona passport.

In effect? Until January 22nd.