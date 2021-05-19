The national government formalized on Wednesday the decision to grant a stimulus allowance to the effective provision of services for health workers. It is a $ 6,500 bonus that will be charged for three months as part of the health emergency due to the coronavirus.

The measure that was announced last month by President Alberto Fernández was made official by Decree 332/2021, published in the Official Gazette.

The Nation confirmed that all public health workers will receive the new bonus, which is estimated to be for about 740,000 health workers, about 100,000 more than those who received the benefit in October last year.

The decree signed by President Alberto Fernández together with the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, establishes “the payment of the stimulus allowance for the effective provision of services” for three consecutive monthly periods.

The assignment is non-remunerative, food and may not be subject to deductions or withholdings.

Likewise, it was indicated that when considering “the time elapsed, the effort, the dedication and the dedication of said workers, as well as the interannual salary variation, the amount of the stimulus allowance is established in the sum of $ 6,500.

In addition, the Ministries of Health and Labor were empowered “to dictate complementary and clarifying measures.”

This allocation began to be awarded in April of last year and in its first version it was $ 5000. At first it was paid in April, May, June and July, but then it was extended for three more months.

