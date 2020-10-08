Coronavirus The government asked at Question Time why masks were not recommended in the spring – Marin: There were no masks and there was a danger that they would not be able to use them.

The “crisis fist” proposed by the president was hacked to help the government, but the prime minister was not enthusiastic.

From the government at Question Time on Thursday, we wanted an answer to a question that bothered many about why the mask recommendation has been completely reversed compared to spring.

“What is that changed knowledge that changed the situation so that we all have masks here in the hall, for example?” asked the Coalition MP Pauli Kiuru.

Kiuru also wondered why Finns were told that the use of masks could even be harmful.

No official recommendations on the use of face masks were issued in Finland before August. Many other countries have even introduced direct mask escapes due to the difficult disease situation.

“Was it that we were told that the use of a mask was not necessary because no masks were available?” Kiuru asked.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) acknowledged that a broad mask recommendation could not have been given because there were no masks.

“If we look at spring, what would have happened if we had given an extensive mask recommendation without masks available?”

He also pointed out that the government has never banned the use of the mask, but has stressed that it must be used properly.

“If the mask is misused, it can do more harm than good.”

Marin said that now, fortunately, Finns have learned to use shelters.

Opposition also accused the government of inadequate communication both inside and outside the government.

“It feels like you’re not playing in the same orchestra. The government’s corona line depends on which minister is asked, ”said basic Finns, for example Arja Juvonen.

Prime Minister Marin acknowledged that there is always room for improvement in communication.

“It’s also good to note that these things aren’t always very simple and the situation is challenging.”

Coalition Party vice chairman Elina Lepomäki asked Marini if ​​he would already be ready to seize the president Sauli Niinistö offer for a separate crisis box. An exchange of messages spread to the public in the spring, in which the President conveyed to the Prime Minister the idea of ​​establishing an operational “fist”.

Lepomäki considered the need for an outside fist, for example, because the government has said it will have to tighten its grip on regional actors and make strong recommendations.

Marin said it was important to him that actors in the field and government officials, who are also genuinely doing things, were involved in the preparation.

“When I saw what these challenges are here, so I can say that it (the external outfit) does not solve the problem.”

He also emphasized that Finland has done well in dealing with the corona crisis compared to many other countries.