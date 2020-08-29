This was recommended Friday by the Minister Delegate in charge of the file, Brigitte Bourguignon, without however considering making does not consider making this measure mandatory.

“When you go to nursing homes or to the home of an elderly person, get tested beforehand and protect yourself.” This was stated by the Minister Delegate in charge of Autonomy, in an interview published online by The Parisian Friday August 28. Asked about the possibility of making this Covid-19 screening compulsory for the families of residents, Brigitte Bourguignon replied that she “don’t like infantilization”.

The government, she recalls, will “everything to avoid a generalized reconfinement of nursing homes”, because the isolation, which has certainly been “necessary” during the peak of the epidemic, “sometimes generated severe psychological consequences” for old people. The resources allocated to “psychological support” seniors will also be increased, she promised.

“People must remain at the heart of our thinking in order to find the right balance between health security” elderly people and their “freedom”, considers the minister. “More often than not, it is possible to temporarily isolate a ‘suspect’ case the time to organize the screening and receive the results, without going through the confinement of the entire establishment”, she argued.

The public authorities will also soon conduct a campaign to promote vaccination against seasonal influenza. “intended for vulnerable groups but also nursing staff”, she said, in order to“avoid the cohabitation of the two viruses, the confusion of diagnoses and the overcrowding of emergencies with cases of influenza”.