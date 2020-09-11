While the Gironde seemed to have been spared the first wave of coronavirus, the current rebound the full impact. Hospitalizations have doubled in one week. There are 9.8% of people tested positive when they were only 1.3 in August. “We have an upsurge in cases in the hospital, be they the less serious cases […] or the most serious cases that come in the different areas of intensive care“, confirms Suzanne Champion, from the intensive care unit of the Bordeaux University Hospital.

The head of the infectious diseases department of the same hospital, Denis Malvy, does not hide his concern: “It is a virus which gallops at the level of its circulation. The risk is, that from the younger age groups, there is a spread of the virus through the generations.“However, in the streets of Bordeaux, many young people admit to being a little negligent.”Sanitary measures are quite difficult to respect in an amphitheater“, estimates for example a student.