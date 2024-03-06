Coronavirus | The German man received at least 130 corona vaccines – no side effects were found in the studies

The German man, who allegedly took more than 200 corona vaccinations, did not seem to suffer from side effects or to have contracted corona. Despite this, researchers do not recommend similar “hypervaccination”.

in Germany The 62-year-old man has said that he has received 217 corona vaccines, of which at least 130 have been confirmed. The German suffered no side effects and the over-vaccination lowered his immune response, according to the British medical journal The Lancet's special issue on infectious diseases The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

British media, such as the British Broadcasting Company, also reported on the matter BBC and The Guardian.

Vaccinations was done privately over a period of 29 months, i.e. less than two and a half years.

The public prosecutor of the German city of Magdeburg has collected evidence of 130 vaccines taken over a nine-month period. In addition to the vaccinations confirmed by the prosecutor, the German himself has kept records of 108 vaccinations, which are partly the same as those confirmed by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor opened an investigation into fraud, but no criminal charges were brought, The Lancet says.

The German from Magdenburg says that he took numerous vaccinations against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for “personal reasons”.

Over here until now, it has been unclear what kind of effects taking numerous corona vaccines can have on the immune system. When researchers at the German University of Erlangen-Nuremberg heard about the case on the news, they contacted the man and asked him for research.

The researchers report that they have seen official confirmation of 134 corona vaccinations, which included eight different vaccine preparations.

However, the German's immune system was fully functional, and the studies did not find that the overvaccination had caused him side effects. According to research, he would not have had the corona virus either.

The research group reports on its findings in the newswhich was published on Tuesday on the website of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

Researchers stress that similar “hypervaccination” is not recommended. Based on an individual case, it is impossible to draw far-reaching conclusions or broader recommendations.

“Current studies show that the recommendation is still three vaccination doses combined with regular additional vaccinations for vulnerable groups. There are no indications that more vaccines are needed,” the researchers sum up.