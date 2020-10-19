Coronavirus The German government is spending € 500 million to improve the air conditioning in public buildings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

The German government is investing € 500 million in improving ventilation systems in public buildings such as schools. The purpose is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Germany to improve air conditioning in public buildings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The German government is investing € 500 million to improve ventilation systems in offices, museums, theaters, universities and schools. So far, state aid does not cover private companies.

The coronavirus can spread via air, ie in the form of small aerosols. When a person coughs and sneezes, very small particles called aerosols are formed, which can remain suspended in the air for a longer period of time.

BBC writes from studies that particles can remain in room air for up to at least eight minutes.

Department of Health and Welfare According to THL airborne infections have been observed indoors with poor ventilation. However, the risk of airborne infection is considered to be lower than the risk of infection due to close contact.

The BBC points out that colder weather increases the risk of getting sick because people spend more time indoors.

In Germany the aim is to improve and upgrade existing ventilation systems, rather than installing new ones, which would cost more.

State aid for upgrading the ventilation system can receive up to 100,000 euros. Funding is also available for CO2 sensors that measure air quality. The distribution of state aid will begin on Tuesday.

The government wants schools to be able to procure at least mobile air purifiers and fans if they do not have a centralized ventilation system.