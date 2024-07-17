Coronavirus | The General Court of the EU: The Commission should not have hidden information on corona vaccine contracts

The coronavirus|The European Commission should not have concealed the details of corona vaccine contracts, the general court ruled.

European the commission should not have concealed details of the contracts it made on vaccines during the corona pandemic. The General Court of the Union decided on the matter on Wednesday.

According to the court, the Commission was unable to demonstrate that disclosing the details of the agreements would harm the vaccine companies’ commercial interests. The identities of the officials who signed the contracts should not have been concealed either. The court considered that only by publishing the information is it possible to find out if the negotiators had conflicts of interest.

Both individuals and EU legislators demand information about contracts.

Commission negotiated the contracts in 2020 and 2021. The value of the contracts was around 2.7 billion euros.

Chairman of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen previously made public only versions of the contracts in which some of the information was blacked out. Von der Leyen has also been accused of concealing and deleting text messages related to vaccine deals sent to the head of pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The Commission can still appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of the European Union until the end of September.