How do the French judge the media treatment of the health crisis? The Viavoice institute carried out a survey for France Télévisions. “First observation: 60% of those questioned believe that the media talk too much about the pandemic. During the crisis, the media tried to be closer to citizens and this approach is rather welcomed by the public, since it is considered ‘necessary’ and ‘interesting’ by 51% of respondents “, details Lise Vogel, journalist from France Télévisions, on the set of the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Saturday, September 26.

“Verification of information by journalists is also welcomed. 78% of French people consider it ‘necessary’ and ‘useful’. What displeased the French was the processing of information, deemed ‘anxiety-provoking’, ‘excessive’ and ‘catastrophist’ by a majority. In this line, they are 75% to estimate that the media fueled the fear of the virus and even used this fear to make the audience.“, adds the journalist.