Coronavirus The French Constitutional Council approved a stricter corona vaccine passport under certain conditions

The new passport could come into force as early as Monday and would replace the old passport with which people have been able to prove their coronary vaccination, illness or a recent negative test result.

In France president Emmanuel Macronin The new version of the corona vaccine passport has been approved by the country’s Constitutional Council, albeit under certain conditions. According to the news agency Reuters.

The revised version requires anyone over the age of 16 to prove that he or she has taken coronavirus vaccines. In the past, the passport has also been able to prove a recent negative coronavirus test result.

Constitutional Council settled in support of the government’s desire that a passport be needed for access to restaurants, cinemas and bars, among other places.

In addition, the Council approved an amendment to the law allowing employees of restaurants and bars, among others, to verify a person’s identity so that the public cannot use forged or belonging corona passports.

However, the Council stalled the government’s wish that the corona passport would also be required at political events. The Council considered that this requirement would have restricted people’s freedom to share views and opinions freely. It is also likely that the country will hold elections in less than three months.