“I note that the French borders, which have never been closed, are still not subject to serious controls like the borders of other countries in Europe”, lamented Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally (RN), Wednesday, September 9 on France Inter, about the coronavirus epidemic.

“I have been talking about it for a very long time and I see that nothing is settled in this area” while “we are obviously in a circulation of the virus which is not terminated and even which is perhaps in reprise”, she stressed.

“There is no requirement for tests, there are questionnaires that are not given to anyone and sometimes that go in the trash”, continued Marine Le Pen, who “asks that in the 72 hours preceding a trip to France, there is a test to be carried out”. The president of the RN also claims that“there are temperature measurements” systematic “at the exit of the planes”.

Asked about the obligation to wear the mask in many cities, at school or in business, Marine Le Pen estimated “that in the absence of other measures, in the absence of a vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the only elements that make it possible to avoid an aggravation and an increase in contamination”. “I think we must respect these instructions”, she added, while stressing that “the government” at “lost” too much time : “He is always a step behind the errors that were made at the start of the health crisis: the total absence of masks, the total absence of tests.”

On the question of the shortening to seven days of the duration of isolation of people who tested positive, Marine Le Pen said that she did not see “no problem with adapting these rules to new medical knowledge”. “It seems to me to be going rather in the right direction”, she assured.

On the other hand, the president of the RN declared that she had not downloaded the StopCovid app: “Very objectively, I am not sure about the way in which the data is treated and on the confidentiality of this data and in the use which could be made of it.”