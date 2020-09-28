Mandatory mask, barrier gestures, confinement, deconfinement: every day, rules are made and broken. The French regret a lack of consistency in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. “Okay, wearing a mask. Okay, social distancing. But the bars close at 10 p.m., I do not understand. Clearly, the Covid-19, at midnight or at 10 p.m., it’s the same thing “, says a Northerner.

Daily life is turned upside down. The appearance of the virus brought about profound changes. “It’s quite anxious and it prevents us from living life as we would like to live it”, laments another Frenchwoman. Impatience seems to grow within the population. “If I were asked to confine myself again, it would be rather complicated I think”, explains a young man. The French interviewed on Sunday September 27 all expressed their wish to find a normal life as soon as possible.